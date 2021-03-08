News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Hard work and compliance keeps virus rates low in North Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 3:31 PM March 8, 2021    Updated: 3:50 PM March 8, 2021
Shoppers out in Holt on the first day of non-essential shops reopening after lockdown. Picture: Staf

Figures show that over the duration of the pandemic there have been a total of 2,993 cases recorded in North Norfolk, making in the eighth-lowest case count in the country - Credit: Archant

People's compliance has been credited as one of the main factors that have helped North Norfolk record one of the lowest coronavirus case counts in the country.

March 13 marks one year since the first case of coronavirus was recorded in North Norfolk.

Figures show that over the duration of the pandemic there have been a total of 2,993 cases recorded in the district, making in the eighth-lowest case count in the country, and the lowest in Norfolk as of March 8.

Eric Seward, Liberal Democrat candidate for North Walsham East in the 2019 North Norfolk District Co

Eric Seward, deputy leader of North Norfolk District Council, - Credit: Supplied by Eric Seward

Eric Seward, deputy leader of North Norfolk District Council, said he believed the district's low figures were due to the hard work of the area's people.

He said: "The people of North Norfolk have been very compliant with the regulations, social distancing regulations and measures that must be taken to prevent the spread of this illness, so I would like to say a big thank you to all the people and residents of North Norfolk for keeping the numbers so low.

"In terms of where we go from now onwards we have to move with caution and have to follow the guidelines," he said.

Tim Adams, one of the co-ordinators of Cromer Cares community group.

Tim Adams, one of the co-ordinators of Cromer Cares community group. - Credit: Tim Adams

Tim Adams, Cromer and NNDC councillor who set up Cromer Cares, said he found it "astonishing" that it has been a year since the first case of the virus had been recorded in the county.

Most Read

  1. 1 Anger after trees 'cut down without any consent'
  2. 2 Covid roadmap: What can you do from today?
  3. 3 Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day
  1. 4 Curious 'cumulus' cloud raises eyebrows off coast
  2. 5 Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth
  3. 6 Almost £2m spent on homes and land blighted by NDR Western Link
  4. 7 Pictures show huge yacht navigating Norfolk roads
  5. 8 Most of Norfolk sees Covid cases half in a week
  6. 9 Boost for outdoor drinking and dining when Covid restrictions ease
  7. 10 Family's horror after learning mother was buried in wrong grave

Mr Adams said: "I think it's certainly down to people's behaviour, they're being careful, businesses have been working hard to and keep people safe. Of course, there have been people who have broken or bent the rules but in North Norfolk, that's been at a genuinely small level."

Wells mayor Mike Gates has spoken about the construction of the Beach Road roundabout being postpone

Mike Gates, mayor of Wells-next-Sea - Credit: Archant

Mike Gates, mayor of Wells, said the low figures for the area were "great news" and felt the district's geography, population density and older demographic were all contributing factors. 

He said: "We have got an older population so we have a population that took lockdown far more seriously. People have followed the stay at home message very seriously."

Looking forward Mr Gates said he was optimistic.

"With the vaccine roll-out I'm very optimistic that we could be looking towards the end," he said.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drone image of new Marina Centre being built in Great Yarmouth

Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Cardboard fly tip left by residents car park in Thetford.

Family fined £300 for dumping mountain of cardboard in car park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Wills

ITV Anglia News presenter Jonathan Wills leaving after 13 years

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Council's City Hall headquarters. Photo: Nick Butcher.

Coronavirus

Contact tracers report pair to police for ignoring self-isolation

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus