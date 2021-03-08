Hard work and compliance keeps virus rates low in North Norfolk

Published: 3:31 PM March 8, 2021 Updated: 3:50 PM March 8, 2021

Figures show that over the duration of the pandemic there have been a total of 2,993 cases recorded in North Norfolk, making in the eighth-lowest case count in the country

People's compliance has been credited as one of the main factors that have helped North Norfolk record one of the lowest coronavirus case counts in the country.

March 13 marks one year since the first case of coronavirus was recorded in North Norfolk.

Figures show that over the duration of the pandemic there have been a total of 2,993 cases recorded in the district, making in the eighth-lowest case count in the country, and the lowest in Norfolk as of March 8.

Eric Seward, deputy leader of North Norfolk District Council,

Eric Seward, deputy leader of North Norfolk District Council, said he believed the district's low figures were due to the hard work of the area's people.

He said: "The people of North Norfolk have been very compliant with the regulations, social distancing regulations and measures that must be taken to prevent the spread of this illness, so I would like to say a big thank you to all the people and residents of North Norfolk for keeping the numbers so low.

"In terms of where we go from now onwards we have to move with caution and have to follow the guidelines," he said.

Tim Adams, one of the co-ordinators of Cromer Cares community group.

Tim Adams, Cromer and NNDC councillor who set up Cromer Cares, said he found it "astonishing" that it has been a year since the first case of the virus had been recorded in the county.

Mr Adams said: "I think it's certainly down to people's behaviour, they're being careful, businesses have been working hard to and keep people safe. Of course, there have been people who have broken or bent the rules but in North Norfolk, that's been at a genuinely small level."

Mike Gates, mayor of Wells-next-Sea

Mike Gates, mayor of Wells, said the low figures for the area were "great news" and felt the district's geography, population density and older demographic were all contributing factors.

He said: "We have got an older population so we have a population that took lockdown far more seriously. People have followed the stay at home message very seriously."

Looking forward Mr Gates said he was optimistic.

"With the vaccine roll-out I'm very optimistic that we could be looking towards the end," he said.