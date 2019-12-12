Powercut affects hundreds of homes and businesses

An unexpected powercut is affecting parts of Norfolk this afternoon. Picture: UK Power Networks Archant

An unexpected powercut is affecting parts of Norfolk this afternoon.

A power outage was first reported in parts of Holt, Reepham and Blakeney to UK Power Networks at 3.06pm on Thursday, December 12.

When the outage first occurred, 1769 properties were affected but now electricity in the area has been re-routed and 323 customers are still affected.

The electricity provider believe the problem is being caused by a high voltage overhead electricity line fault.

A spokesperson from UK Power Networks said: "Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs.

"Rest assured once they arrive, they'll work as quickly as is safely possible to get your power back on."

Postcodes affected include: NR10 4, NR2 5, NR24 2, NR25 6, NR25 7 and NR27 9.

UK Power Networks estimate power to be returned by 5.30pm.