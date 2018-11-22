Stunning photographs show north Norfolk in all its glory

Evening descends over Thornham by Hanne Siebers. Archant

A lovely view across the salt marshes with a sinking sun was one of the winning entries in a photographic competition.

King of the Road by Diana Knight. King of the Road by Diana Knight.

Hanne Siebers’ Evening Descends won the novices competition in conventional prints at North Norfolk Photographic Society, while Clive Matthews came second with Just Look and Surreal Sea from Ian Moxey was third.

In the advanced competition, first went to Nick Akers with Kingfisher and Stickleback Eye to Eye, the fish going into the bird’s maw, with their eyes glaring at one another. Second was Surfing above the Sea by Frederic Landes, an almost abstract photograph of waves, and third was King of the Road by Diana Knight, showing a lion in the jungle. The competitions were judged by Howard King, who runs a professional service photographing funerals.

The society meets on the first and third Wednesdays monthly at Holt community centre.

For further details visit the website at www.nnphotosoc.org/

