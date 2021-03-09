Enthusiasts go on underwater journey thanks to stunning photos

Published: 11:27 AM March 9, 2021

Photos from the deep were featured at the latest meeting of the North Norfolk Photographic Society.

Chesterfield photographer David Keep presented a series of images to the group, which met over Zoom on March 5.

Photographer David Keep presented a series of images to the North Norfolk Photographic Society. - Credit: Supplied by the NNPS

Robin Johnson, from the society, said: "After showing a picture of the equipment he uses, David took the club on an imaginary journey to Bunaken in Indonesia where he photographed some of his favourite animals – sea turtles.

"A dozen or so pictures of turtles were shown – and it was easy to see why David is so fond of the beautiful creatures.

"After pausing in a mangrove swamp – mercifully free from crocodiles – the virtual tour went on to Lembeh – also in Indonesia.

You may also want to watch:

"This is one of the very special places in the world for underwater specialists because of its unique fauna – especially sea slugs; one wonders how something that has a name that sounds so revolting could be so wonderful with such vivid colours. But other fascinating animals too including the frogfish – a fish that walks."

A sea slug. - Credit: David Keep

A shark. - Credit: David Keep



