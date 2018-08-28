Photographic society members unleash their imaginations in ‘curves and lines’ competition
PUBLISHED: 10:26 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 28 January 2019
Archant
North Norfolk Photographic Society members were invited to show off their camera skills at the group’s latest meeting, by taking part in competitions with themes of ‘people’ and ‘curves and lines’.
Judge Joan Jordan, from Norwich, chose a shot of a row benches entitled Take a Seat by Clive Matthews as the novice Curves and
Lines winner, with Barrie Price taking second place and Colin Horwood winning third.
In the People novice competition, Hanne Seibers won with her portrait, Nigel, with Clive Matthews named runner-up and third place taken by Barrie Price.
The advanced Lines and Curves competition was won by Malcolm English for his shot entitled Mood Indigo, with Diana Knight taking second place with Reflecting a Coiled Python and Roland Riddell winning third with Rocket Flight Path.
The Advanced People class was won by Roland Riddell’s study of children having fun in a snow-covered school playground, with Liz Akers winning second with Shocked and Lizzie Wallis taking third place with Family Fun.
Meetings of the North Norfolk Photographic Society are held at Holt Community Centre. For more information, email: secretary.nnps@gmail.com or visit www.nnphotosoc.org