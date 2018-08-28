Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Photographic society members unleash their imaginations in ‘curves and lines’ competition

PUBLISHED: 10:26 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 28 January 2019

A Gift of Winter, one of the winning images in a competition held by North Norfolk Photographic Society. PHOTO: ROLAND RIDDELL

A Gift of Winter, one of the winning images in a competition held by North Norfolk Photographic Society. PHOTO: ROLAND RIDDELL

Archant

North Norfolk Photographic Society members were invited to show off their camera skills at the group’s latest meeting, by taking part in competitions with themes of ‘people’ and ‘curves and lines’.

Take a Seat, one of the winning images in a competition held by North Norfolk Photographic Society. PHOTO: CLIVE MATTHEWSTake a Seat, one of the winning images in a competition held by North Norfolk Photographic Society. PHOTO: CLIVE MATTHEWS

Judge Joan Jordan, from Norwich, chose a shot of a row benches entitled Take a Seat by Clive Matthews as the novice Curves and

Lines winner, with Barrie Price taking second place and Colin Horwood winning third.

Nigel, one of the winning images in a competition held by North Norfolk Photographic Society. PHOTO: HANNE SIEBERSNigel, one of the winning images in a competition held by North Norfolk Photographic Society. PHOTO: HANNE SIEBERS

In the People novice competition, Hanne Seibers won with her portrait, Nigel, with Clive Matthews named runner-up and third place taken by Barrie Price.

The advanced Lines and Curves competition was won by Malcolm English for his shot entitled Mood Indigo, with Diana Knight taking second place with Reflecting a Coiled Python and Roland Riddell winning third with Rocket Flight Path.

Mood Indigo, one of the winning images in a competition held by North Norfolk Photographic Society. PHOTO: MALCOLM ENGLISHMood Indigo, one of the winning images in a competition held by North Norfolk Photographic Society. PHOTO: MALCOLM ENGLISH

The Advanced People class was won by Roland Riddell’s study of children having fun in a snow-covered school playground, with Liz Akers winning second with Shocked and Lizzie Wallis taking third place with Family Fun.

Meetings of the North Norfolk Photographic Society are held at Holt Community Centre. For more information, email: secretary.nnps@gmail.com or visit www.nnphotosoc.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the accident happened Picture: Google

Road set to be closed for one week for resurfacing works

Ringland Road in Easton is set to be closed for a week for resurfacing works. Picture Google.

Most Read

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road set to be closed for one week for resurfacing works

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the accident happened Picture: Google

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich’s online fashion retailer Miss Shoes tumbles into administration

Monica and Martin Lott of Miss Shoes and Fuel Your Own Fashion at their Hellesdon warehouse base.; Photo by Simon Finlay

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists