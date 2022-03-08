North Norfolk holiday spot named among best places for stargazing in UK

A north Norfolk caravanning spot has been named among the best stargazing spots in the UK.

Land Rover teamed up with astronomer and science communicator Dr Jenifer Millard to name the top 10 spots for stargazing across the UK.

Kelling Heath Holiday Park, between Holt and Sheringham, draws hundreds of astronomers to its star parties.

Two parties are organised a year, and the one for the Autumn Equinox in September is thought to be the largest star party in Europe.

Visitors can enjoy some of the darkest skies in the country thanks to the site's sensitive use of nighttime lighting.

Kelling Park Holiday Park has the high accolade of being a 'two-star' site, where Orion's seven stars and the Milky Way are visible to the naked eye.

It also meets strict criteria from UK Dark Sky Discovery of being an exceptionally dark site.

Other spots on Land Rover's list on 10 include Compton Bay in Isle of Wight, Llynnau Cregennan in Snowdonia and Porlock Common in Exmoor.