'Clearly the best person' - North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker backs Rishi Sunak



Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:12 PM October 21, 2022
Duncan Baker.

Duncan Baker. - Credit: Supplied by Duncan Baker

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has come out in support of Rishi Sunak for the next leader of the Conservative Party.

The move follows Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman declaring his support for Penny Mordaunt and North West Norfolk MP James Wild declaring his support for Mr Sunak.

In a statement on Twitter Mr Baker said: "As the country faces some incredibly difficult financial challenges, Rishi is clearly the best person suited to deal with them. 

"Guiding us through these times makes him the right person not just for the party but more importantly for the country right now."

Earlier in the day, Mr Baker said he had been "inundated" by emails from the public calling for former prime minister Boris Johnson to return to the top role.

In the previous leadership contest, Mr Baker backed Penny Mordaunt and then Liz Truss.





