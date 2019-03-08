Search

Thousands enjoy North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival

PUBLISHED: 16:25 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 01 September 2019

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival at Holkham Hall 2019. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

For ten years, a coastal estate has played host to an event celebrating all that is great about produce in north Norfolk.

And this year was no exception as Holkham Hall opened up its walled garden to showcase what was on offer.

The North Norfolk Food and Drink Festival took place on August 31 and September 1 and gave thousands of visitors a chance to meet growers and makers directly, share knowledge of products and ingredients, and sample the goods.

This year the event welcomed new stallholders including its first ever vegan stall, Heart Street.

And inside the cookery theatre there was a line-up of leading chefs from the area, headlined by Kettle foods, Winbirri Wines, and Land and Sea to Plate.

Visitors could also make their own picnics on the day from one of the 60 food and drink stalls, or enjoy refreshments while sitting on straw bales.

