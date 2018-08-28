Spectacular firework display attracts record crowds

Crowds watching the spectacular firework display on Bodham village playing fields. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

A north Norfolk village Bonfire Night event attracted a record crowd at the weekend, with more than 500 people turning out to see a spectacular firework display laid on by an eight-strong group of volunteers.

Held on Bodham village playing fields, the event is hosted by the team behind Rock Bodham, a popular annual music festival first organised six years ago to raise funds for local good causes.

The two events now raise a total of up to £4,000 a year, with past beneficiaries including the village hall, church and playing fields and Cromer-based charity About With Friends.

Organiser John Paul Ringer said the bonfire and firework display, which started out 20 years ago as a small village event, had grown beyond all expectations.

“This has definitely been our busiest year yet,” he added. “We have never see so many people and we even ran out of burgers on the barbecue.”