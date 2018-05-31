Search

Council offices forced to close over power cut

PUBLISHED: 16:23 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 07 February 2020

The North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A council in Norfolk have been forced to close early due to a widespread power cut.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) have been forced to close their offices early due to a power cut in Cromer.

In a post on Twitter, NNDC said: "Due to a UK power network failure affecting businesses and residents in the area, the council switchboard and IT systems are temporarily unavailable.

"Emergency contact numbers still active. We've been advised power should return by 5.30pm.

"Council office services resume on Monday."

UK Power Networks became aware of the power cut, caused by a high voltage overhead electricity line fault, at 2.52pm on Friday, February 7.

At its height, the power cut had hit almost 1500 businesses in north Norfolk including areas of Sheringham, Overstrand and East and West Runton.

At 4.10pm UK Power Networks remotely diverted electricity around the faulty part of the network, restoring power to 1,464 properties leaving just 22 affected.

UK Power Networks expect power to be restored by 5.30pm on Friday.

