District council seats up for grabs in two by-elections

Published: 10:25 AM April 13, 2021

Karen Ward and Duncan Baker have both stood down as councillors on North Norfolk District Council. There will be by-elections to choose their replacements on May 6 - Credit: Archant

The future of two North Norfolk District Council wards will be decided at an upcoming by-election.

New members for Holt and Coastal wards will be decided at a poll, to be held concurrently with county council and district and crime commissioner elections on Thursday, May 6.

The by-elections have come about because of the resignations of two councillors, Duncan Baker for Holt and Karen Ward for Coastal.

The candidates to replace Mr Baker in Holt are independent Nick Coppack, Jasper Haywood of the Labour party, independent Jono Read and Eric Vardy of the Conservatives.

The candidates standing for Coastal ward are Phil Bailey of the Liberal Democrats, Will Gee of the Labour party and Victoria Holliday of the Conservatives.

Mr Baker - also north Norfolk's MP - said he was standing down to focus on a new role as small business ambassador for the East of England, while Ms Ward is focusing on her recovery from the effects of long Covid.







