News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

District council seats up for grabs in two by-elections

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:25 AM April 13, 2021   
Karen Ward and Duncan Baker have both stood down as councillors on North Norfolk District Council.

Karen Ward and Duncan Baker have both stood down as councillors on North Norfolk District Council. There will be by-elections to choose their replacements on May 6 - Credit: Archant

The future of two North Norfolk District Council wards will be decided at an upcoming by-election.

New members for Holt and Coastal wards will be decided at a poll, to be held concurrently with county council and district and crime commissioner elections on Thursday, May 6.

The by-elections have come about because of the resignations of two councillors, Duncan Baker for Holt and Karen Ward for Coastal. 

The candidates to replace Mr Baker in Holt are independent Nick Coppack, Jasper Haywood of the Labour party, independent Jono Read and Eric Vardy of the Conservatives.

The candidates standing for Coastal ward are Phil Bailey of the Liberal Democrats, Will Gee of the Labour party and Victoria Holliday of the Conservatives. 

Mr Baker  - also north Norfolk's MP - said he was standing down to focus on a new role as small business ambassador for the East of England, while Ms Ward is focusing on her recovery from the effects of long Covid.



You may also want to watch:

Elections

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Edwards family at Cropton Hall, Heydon, Norfolk

Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Country Park remains closed to the public while police investigations continue into the death of a woman. 

Updated

Town's country park remains closed after woman's body discovered

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Craig Morrish

Investigations

Drivers delivering for Amazon have hundreds of pounds of pay withheld

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Mega Munch in Norwich, on Magdalen Road. Photo: Archant

Norwich takeaway's food poisoning complaint investigation closed

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus