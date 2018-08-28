Norfolk council awards £2,000 grants to dementia support and art therapy projects

Keith Hobday and Lucy Murphy at the Belfry Centre for Music and Arts, one of the projects which has been awarded an NNDC grant.

A north Norfolk council has awarded four grants to projects including art therapy, musical theatre and dementia memory support.

The money, from North Norfolk District Council’s (NNDC) arts and culture fund, was given in December to groups improving health and wellbeing through art.

The groups who received grants of up to £2,000 were:

• Supporting Women Activities Network (SWAN) - £2,000 for a range of art therapy classes for women with mental health needs in the Stalham area;

• North Norfolk Arts Co-Operative - £2,000 for a six month programme of workshops and performances encompassing creative, cultural and heritage activities for 11-25-year-olds in Briston and Melton Constable;

• The Belfry Centre for Music and Arts - £875 for licencing and musical rights costs associated with a project to train, support and enable young people to perform in a musical theatre production;

• And Cinema City Ltd. Moving Memories - £2,000 for film and film related memorabilia reminiscence therapy for those living with dementia and their carers. Reminiscence sessions will be held in care homes, day centres or dementia cafes in north Norfolk.

Hilary Cox, district councillor for Cromer, said: “Arts and culture have, over many years, helped to form our history and our heritage, and enabled us to view events, social issues and economic problems in a way that encourages a wider understanding of what is going on.

“If you are an individual, group or organisation who wishes to continue to better our community and be part of sharing your thoughts and ideas to improve community spirit and activities, please apply for the grant.”

For more information about the Arts and Culture Fund, or to apply for a grant visit www.north-norfolk.gov.uk and search “Arts and Culture Fund”.

To discuss a potential application call the Communities Team on 01263 516173 or 01263 516248.