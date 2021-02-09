Covid marshals get 'very good' response in north Norfolk

Published: 4:57 PM February 9, 2021

North Norfolk District Council has had a team of six Covid support officers. - Credit: Archant

Coronavirus marshals have received a "positive" response around north Norfolk throughout the latest lockdown, according to their employer.

North Norfolk District Council hired a team of six Covid support officers last year to give advice and help enforce coronavirus guidelines in Holt, Fakenham, Cromer, Sheringham, Wells and North Walsham.

Kevin Walton, lead Covid support officer for Sheringham, said he was pleased with the reception they had received from the public.

Mr Walton said: "The reception has been very good, everyone is doing their part to get through this unprecedented time.

"People are maintaining social distancing and we have the one-way system outside. The shop owners have been absolutely fantastic and are doing everything they can to maintain the safety of the residents.”

You may also want to watch:

The council said it had got thousands of enquiries about social distancing, hygiene and other measures from businesses since the beginning of the first lockdown.

Tracy Howard, the council's public protection and commercial manager, said: "We have had officers go out to engage with businesses to give advice and support, which is working very well because they’re out and about all the time in all weathers to help the community."











