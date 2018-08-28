North Norfolk couple celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

A north Norfolk couple who met on a night out dancing in Sheringham have celebrated 60 years of marriage.

James, 81, and Pauline Wegg, 82, were joined by 27 family members - including nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren - at a meal in the Dormy, in West Runton, on Saturday, December 15.

The couple, from Sheringham and North Walsham, celebrated their diamond anniversary on Thursday, December 13.

Mrs Wegg said: “We met at the Oak restaurant and dance hall in North Walsham on a Saturday night dancing, and we got on straight away.

“He used to ride his bike all the way from Sheringham to see me and got once caught in a snowstorm.”

The couple, a former plasterer at Cromer building firm Bullens, and a home helper, had three children, sons Paul, 59, and Peter, 56, and daughter Jayne Lee, who died of cancer aged 32 in 2003.

Mr Wegg also ran the judo club in Sheringham for 25 years.

