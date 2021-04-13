News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dog ban on popular north Norfolk beaches extended

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 11:54 AM April 13, 2021    Updated: 12:03 PM April 13, 2021
No dogs on beach sign, Lowestoft.

North Norfolk District Council has voted to extend its current ban on dogs from some of the area's most popular beaches for a further three years. - Credit: Archant © 2011

North Norfolk District Council has voted to extend its current ban on dogs from some of the area's most popular beaches for a further three years.

The council introduced its current dog exclusion and dogs on leads orders in 2018, and is currently in the process of carrying out a public consultation on extending them.

The Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) include eight orders covering some of North Norfolk's most popular beaches and proms including Sheringham, Mundesley, Cromer and Sea Palling as well as an area-wide order covering dog fouling.

The restrictions apply annually between May 1 and October 30.

The public consultation is due to close on April 18 but ahead of then, NNDC's cabinet has voted to extend all of its restrictions for a further three years.

Springer Spaniels and Wiemerianers gather on Winterton beach for a reunion with Other dogs who were

North Norfolk District Council has voted to extend its current ban on dogs from some of the area's most popular beaches for a further three years. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016 - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Commenting on the restrictions at the cabinet meeting on Monday, April 12, councillor Greg Hayman said: "While this is a renewal I think this is coming at a very timely moment just as we open up again with access to our beaches, public spaces and more people coming in over the summer.

"But it's vitally important that dog owners particularly respect and recognise these orders we don't want littering and we don't want dog mess littering because of the environmental and health hazards that it can provide and also we want to show that this is a good place for business to come, it's clean and safe, it's good.

"Responsible dog owners are very welcome but we reinforce the fact that these orders are in place and that we can take enforcement action if possible if people refuse to adhere to them."

Emily Capps, an environmental enforcement officer for NNDC,  added: "These are a like for like replacement of existing dog control orders within the district.

"It's important to recognise that the bans on beaches are crucial to our Blue Flag status. The Blue Flag status sets out in its criteria that dogs should not be allowed in bathing areas between May and September so this provision allows officers to enforce those restrictions."

The cabinet unanimously voted to renew the restrictions.

