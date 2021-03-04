Council's handling of axed £3.1m tennis hub project to be reviewed
- Credit: Archant
A district council's handling of a multi-million-pound project to build a tennis and fitness centre in north Norfolk which was later scrapped is due to be reviewed.
The Cromer Tennis Hub was a £3.1m project to build a multi-purpose tennis and fitness facility around the town’s existing tennis club site.
But in 2019, not long after the current Liberal Democrat administration took over NNDC, the scheme was scrapped after the lease required for building work to proceed was not secured and a £1.5m bid for external funding from the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) failed.
A total of £788,000 had been spent on the project, but without the lease, LTA funding and to avoid a further estimated bill of £2.3m, the newly-elected council voted not to proceed with the scheme in August 2019.
Following the decision and payment of a final sum to the contractor in July 2020, NNDC asked for a comprehensive audit to take place via the Norfolk Audit Partnership, to review the handling of the project and to identify any lessons that needed to be learnt going forward.
Now, the results of the report, which include a number of areas of concern for the council to address, are to be reviewed at a Governance Risk and Audit Committee (GRAC) meeting on Tuesday, March 9.
Steve Blatch, NNDC's chief executive, said the local authority welcomed the "comprehensive and thorough review" of its handling of the Cromer Tennis Club project from its inception to the decision to cancel.
He said: "Although there was much to commend the original project proposal, the council believes the decision to cancel was taken in the best interests of the residents of North Norfolk, due to the significantly increased projected cost to NNDC once the LTA funding was no longer part of the equation and as it became clear the land required would not in fact be secured."
The GRAC meeting with take place at 2pm on March 9, 2021.
