Norfolk council sets out climate change fight plans
A Norfolk council has set out how it plans to tackle climate change in the district.
North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) was the first council in the county to declare a climate emergency in April 2019, and now the council is setting out its plans for how it can go net-zero in an environmental charter.
NNDC’s environmental charter set out three main objectives:
1) Go net-zero emissions on the council’s estates by 2030.
2) Support and encourage the communities, businesses and residents to address the challenges of the climate crisis
3) Show residents how they can act in support of the council’s environmental aims and make a difference in their area
In the charter, they have set out a series of measures including going single-use plastic-free by 2023 and encouraging environmentally-friendly forms of travel, such as lift-share schemes.
Also outlined are plans to invest in ‘sustainable communities’ by providing grants of up to £15,000 for green initiatives lead by local councils and community groups, as well as planting 110,000 trees by 2023 to increase biodiversity.
At a meeting of NNDC's overview and scrutiny committee on Wednesday, councillor Andrew Brown described the charter as “groundbreaking”.