Community transport groups get £19k funding boost in north Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:41 11 January 2019

North Norfolk Community Transport driver Vic Evans helps regular passenger Sylvia Clemow, 82, with her shopping Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Community groups helping vulnerable north Norfolk residents with transport have received a £19,000 boost to their funding.

The projects were awarded the cash from North Norfolk District Council’s (NNDC) transport fund in December.

Ludham’s village car scheme received £1,500 for drivers who take residents to medical appointments; North Walsham’s Good Neighbour Scheme, which includes one-off transport help, benefitted from £2,000; and North Norfolk Community Transport was given £15,812 for a wheelchair accessible transport service.

Eric Seaward, NNDC deputy leader: “Community transport is increasingly playing a vital role in services across north Norfolk.

“I am delighted three local projects have been funded.”

Applications should be submitted before February 22, with decisions due in March.

For details or to apply for a grant visit www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/ctf or call 01263 516173 or 01263 516248.

