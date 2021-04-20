News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Student's planned walk to raise awareness of coastal environment

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:49 AM April 20, 2021    Updated: 12:03 PM April 20, 2021
Katy Ellis, 20, will walk the length of the north Norfolk coast in a bid to raise awareness of the coastal environment. 

Childhood holidays on the north Norfolk coast gave her a deep love of the north Norfolk coast, and now a student is set to return to region on an environmental mission. 

Katy Ellis, 20, is planning to walk 200 miles from Essex all the way around to Hunstanton in a bid to to engage coastal communities on the importance of conservation and ecological research. 

Miss Ellis, who grew up in south Cambridgeshire and is studying conservation biology and ecology in Cornwall, said she hoped to give talks at scout huts, schools and village halls along the way. 

She said: "We went as a family to the North Norfolk coast every year and it was there that my interest in nature was piqued.

"I couldn’t think of anything more exciting than spending hours sitting in a log hide watching warblers flit between reeds or rambling miles along muddy paths overlooking vast saltmarshes teaming with curlews and avocets."

Miss Ellis is doing the hike as part of a project by the conservation charity, Plover Rovers, which will see five people walking around the entire English coast. 

Miss Ellis said any organisations along the north Norfolk coast who would be willing to host a talk from her, can get in touch by email at katyrose25@hotmail.co.uk.

