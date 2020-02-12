Search

Seal found severely wounded on Norfolk beach

PUBLISHED: 18:30 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:10 12 February 2020

A young grey seal, named Bouncy Castle, suffered severe injuries to her neck after being caught in some netting. She was found on the beach at Bacton, north Norfolk, and rescued by first responders from Seal and Shore Watch UK. Picture: Seal and Shore Watch UK.

A young grey seal has been rescued after being found on a Norfolk beach with severe injuries.

She was spotted caught in green netting at Bacton, on the north Norfolk coast, by passers-by at around 7.15am on Wednesday morning.

First responders at Seal and Shore Watch UK were quickly called to the beach, where they discovered the seal in pain.

The netting was caught around her back flippers and, every time she tried to move, it was pulling tighter around her neck and making her call out in pain.

The seal - who has now been named Bouncy Castle - was taken to East Winch Wildlife Centre to be treated for her injuries.

A spokesperson for Seal and Shore Watch UK said: "Bouncy Castle's neck has lesions all around, with damage to the soft tissue and the area already infected.

"She will have been given antibiotics and painkillers and will continue to do so until all her wounds and infection have cleared up.

"Let's all wish her well for a speedy recovery."

