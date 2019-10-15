Norfolk artist to appear on new Sky TV series

Walsingham-based artist Keith Tutt is set to appear on Sky Arts Landscape Artist Of The Year. Pictured are presenters Stephen Mangan and Joan Bakewell.

A 'wildcard' artist has been picked to battle it out against others in a new television series.

Walsingham-based artist Keith Tutt (pictured) is set to appear on Sky Arts Landscape Artist Of The Year.

Stephen Mangan and Joan Bakewell are back with a brand new series of Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year.

The pair have travelled the country on the hunt for nation's best landscape artist.

This is the fifth series of the show and each week sees eight artists use paints, pencils, brushes and biros to showcase their artistic flair in only four hours - all in the hope of impressing judges Tai Shan Schierenberg, Kate Bryan and Kathleen Soriano.

In the fourth episode, which will air on November 5, the artists will take on the historic medieval Herstmonceux Castle in East Sussex.

Walsingham-based artist Keith Tutt is set to appear on Sky Arts Landscape Artist Of The Year. Pictured are presenters Stephen Mangan and Joan Bakewell.

And meanwhile, in the castle's orchard, vying for the judges' attention will be 50 wildcard artists which includes Walsingham-based artist Keith Tutt.

If successful, he could be in with a chance of reaching the semi-final and get one step closer to claiming the grand prize - a £10,000 commission to create a landscape artwork of Venice for the Royal Institute of British Architects.

The 60-year-old, who has been painting since school, took up the art form again 10 years ago following a break.

A portrait and landscape artist, the professional writer and television producer described the experience of appearing on the show as "a grand day out".

"This was the first time I had applied," he said. "It was fantastic and I was lucky enough to be given such a wonderful location to work with.

"It was very intense. Everyone was doing such different paintings which were all so unique.

"I loved the whole experience."

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts and Sky's head of entertainment, said: "Landscape Artist of the Year has made watching paint dry a must-see experience and we are delighted to welcome Stephen and Joan, our brilliant judges and a new intake of talented artists back onto our screens for another outing painting the UK and enjoying all the weather is has to offer along the way.

"And if the show inspires more people to take up a brush and a pot of paints then we've all done our jobs."

The new series of Landscape Artist of the Year returns tonight (October 15) on Sky Arts at 8pm.