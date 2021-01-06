News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Council launches push for postal votes

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:52 PM January 6, 2021   
File photo dated 3/5/06 of some of the 52,000 postal votes applied for in Bradford district in the B

Votes being counted at a local government election. An increased number of people are expected to vote by post at the local government elections in May. Picture: PA - Credit: PA

Voters in North Norfolk have been advised how to apply to vote by post in the local elections on May 6.

North Norfolk District Council said it wanted to give people as much time as possible to organise to vote by post rather than at a polling station given the coronavirus pandemic.

Elections for Norfolk County Council, the county's police and crime commissioner and several parish by-elections will be held on that day. 

Steve Blatch, strategic director at North Norfolk District Council

Steve Blatch, North Norfolk District Council's chief executive. Picture: NNDC - Credit: NNDC

Steve Blatch, local returning officer and NNDC chief executive, said: "The North Norfolk district has the oldest average age demographic in the UK, so by nature we will be seeing a larger number of our residents having a higher level of vulnerability from the virus, so applying for a Postal Vote is an effective way for our local electors to still have their say".

To apply for a postal vote email postalvotes@north-norfolk.gov.uk, call 01263 516046 or download a form from www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/news/2021/january/postal-voting-in-2021-elections.

The council said it was unable to accept digitally signed applications.


Local Election

