Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Guiness World Record boxing expert to release eleventh book

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 January 2019

Author Ralph Oates with boxing legend Henry Cooper at a function. PHOTO: Ralph Oates

Author Ralph Oates with boxing legend Henry Cooper at a function. PHOTO: Ralph Oates

Archant

An author who has achieved heavyweight status as a boxing expert is about to release his eleventh book on the sport.

A Round of Boxing by Ralph Oates is out soon. PHOTO: SubmittedA Round of Boxing by Ralph Oates is out soon. PHOTO: Submitted

North Lopham resident Ralph Oates said he had never expected to get his first book published back in 1987.

Yet 32 years later the 70-year-old has been a boxing consultant for the Guinness World Records, written boxing-related questions for the television show Who Dares Wins, and wrote for The British Boxing Board of Control Yearbook for 18 years.

As a child Mr Oates won 37 out of 40 bantamweight bouts as a south paw. However his promising boxing career was cut short in his teens due to his short sightedness.

He said: “I did it for about six years. When I stopped boxing I used to read up on everything about it, it was a sort of obsession. When you write a book you hope, but you don’t believe it will actually get published, but it did.”

Boxing expert Ralph Oates is releasing his 11th book on his favourite subject matter. PHOTO: Philip SharkeyBoxing expert Ralph Oates is releasing his 11th book on his favourite subject matter. PHOTO: Philip Sharkey

His new book, A Round of Boxing, is described as a journey through time, looking at the many feats which have taken place inside the square ring, from the first world heavyweight title fight in 1892 between John L. Sullivan and James J. Corbett to the present time.

The former Daily Mail employee, said: “It picks out incidents in boxing over the years. If you follow boxing you can flip through the book quite easily.”

Mr Oates has had numerous opportunities to meet the greats of the sport, including Sir Henry Cooper. I met Henry Cooper in the 1990s he was a most likable man, very down to earth and a credit to boxing. He was the only boxer ever to receive a knighthood. I have also met former world champion and commentator Jim Watt and featherweight champion Gary De Roux.

“When he was still calling himself Cassius Clay, Muhammad Ali came to England for his 18th fight, which was against Henry Cooper. I listened to it on the radio, which shows how long ago it was. Henry Cooper almost knocked him out. If he had knocked him out early, he would have stopped Ali and changed the course of history.”

Mr Oates is not the only high achiever in the family. His brother Colin Oates, also from the village of North Lopham, near Diss, has competed in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games in Judo.

A Round of Boxing will be published in early spring this year by Fonthill Media at the price of £16.95.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Hundreds of lambing ewes stolen from Norfolk farm

Stock photo of Sandy Lane in East Tuddenham, off the A47, near where hundreds of sheep were stolen. PHOTO: GOOGLE

Daughter of late celebrity hairdresser takes over much loved salon

Emma Joyce, the daughter of the late Chris Chapman who cut hair for the Norwich City squad in the 70's took over her dads old salon in Brooke. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Fire crews battle blaze in Norfolk retirement complex

Emergency services are attending to a fire inside retirement complex in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Running column: Marathon training has consisted of long runs, a children’s party and a spacehopper race for Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn, this afternoon Picture: Chris Bishop

Football fans reminded of Norwich footbridge diversion ahead of Canaries’ first home game since closure

The Novi Sad bridge in Norwich. Photo: Lauren Cope

Decision day for average speed cameras and lower speed limits on A149

Average speed cameras could be installed on the A149 between King's Lynn and Hunstanton Picture: Ian Burt

Guiness World Record boxing expert to release eleventh book

Author Ralph Oates with boxing legend Henry Cooper at a function. PHOTO: Ralph Oates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists