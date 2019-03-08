Search

New Monopoly board features region's attractions in aid of hospice

PUBLISHED: 10:37 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 17 November 2019

The North and North West Norfolk Monopoly game produced in aid of the Norfolk Hospice Picture: Norfolk Hospice

Archant

If you've ever wanted to own a slice of Hunstanton Beach or a house next to Wells Hardour now's your chance.

The Norfolk Hospice has launched an official, limited edition Monopoly board to celebrate its 35th bgirthday.

Locations featured include Pensthorpe, Fakenham Racecourse, Wells Beach, Sandringhm, Houghton Hall and Bircham Windmill.

Also featured are Cromer Pier, Blakeney seals, the Adrian Flux Arena, Pentney Abbey and Oxnead Hall.

No Twenty9 bar and restaurant, in Burnham Market is the headline sponsor.

Owner Tim Roberts said: "I absolutely love the idea of a bnorth and west Norfolk Monopoly. This area of outstanding natural beauty and historic interest deserves to be immortalised in a Monopoly board and gives everyone the opportunity to support the wonderful work of The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House where I have seen first-hand the incredible work that they do."

The game will go on sale at the beginning of December. Tammy Green, senior fundraising manager at the hospice, said: "We are so excited to say we have officially passed go and north and west Norfolk will have its very own exclusive Monopoly board.

"This is a fantastic product which has been produced as a permanent reminder for locals and visitors that we are extremely lucky to share this beautiful part of the world, packed with award winning locations, attractions and beaches".

John Garrett, director of finance and fundraising said The sale of the Monopoly Games will provide significant funds for the hospice with all the proceeds going to provide outstanding passionate care to communities in north and west Norfolk".

The Norfolk Hospice reaches out to more than 1,200 families each year, providing palliative care both at its centre at Hillington, near King's Lynn and in the community.

To pre order the north and west Norfolk edition of Monopoly (£29.99) visit www.norfolkhospice.org.uk/ monopoly.

The game will go on sale from December 9 at local retailers including all of the Norfolk Hospice's charity shops around the area and direct from the hospice itself.

