Seven fire crews, ambulance and police called to thatch fire in village

Firefighters have been called to a fire in Mundham. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Emergency services - including seven fire crews - have been called to a thatched property blaze in Mundham.

A spokesperson for the fire service said seven crews, as well as the police and ambulance service, had been called to the fire in Bergh Apton Road.

The incident, believed to be a thatch fire, happened just after 6pm on Saturday night.

More to follow