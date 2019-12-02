Search

'Delays are likely' warning ahead of overnight works

PUBLISHED: 09:19 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 02 December 2019

Work is set to take place on Normanston Drive in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Drivers are being warned of possible delays as repair work is carried out overnight on a busy road.

It comes as Anglian Water carries out work on the A1144, A1117 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft.

The work is set to be carried out between 7pm today (Monday, December 2) and 6am on Tuesday, December 3.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work will be taking place near 157 Normanston Drive to "carry out repairs."

With traffic restrictions on Normanston Drive, two-way traffic control signals will be in operation at the scene.

It states: "Working from manhole in footway to carry out repairs to chamber (19:00 - 06:00)," along with other associated works.

You can keep up to date with all the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

