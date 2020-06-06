Woman arrested over city tower block death released on bail

Floral tributes at the base of Normandie Tower, where a man fell to his death on Friday. Picture: David Hannant Archant

A woman who was arrested after a man fell to his death from a Norwich tower block has been released on police bail.

On Friday evening, police officers were called to Normandie Tower, off Rouen Road, shortly before 6.30pm to reports that a man had fallen from the building.

A man in his 20s was treated for serious injuries but paramedics were unable to resuscitate him and he died at the scene.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested in connection with the incident, but has since been released on bail as police continue investigations.

Officers are continuing to treat the man’s death as unexplained and a post mortem examination is due to be carried out on Sunday, June 7.

A police presence remained at the tower block throughout Saturday, with neighbours describing the scenes the following morning.

As of Saturday afternoon, six bunches of flowers were stood on a bench at the base of the tower in tribute to the man.

Anybody who has any information that will assist police with the investigation should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 375 of Friday, June 5.