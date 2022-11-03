Traditional skills put to the test in ploughing match

Gallery

Competitors at the Norfolk County Ploughing Match, organised by the Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (Normac) at Scoulton, near Watton - Credit: Chris Thomas

An eagerly-awaited ploughing match brought 55 competitors to a field near Watton to demonstrate their traditional farming skills.

The biennial Norfolk County Ploughing Match, organised by the Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (Normac), attracted ploughmen and women from across East Anglia, with some coming from as far as Hertfordshire and Lincolnshire.

All makes and ages of tractors and ploughs were represented in the competition, which was held in "almost ideal field conditions" at Scoulton, near Watton, hosted by Ed Buscall of Carbrooke Hall.

Norfolk ploughmen Peter Carman, Steve Framingham, Ed Lambert, Philip Rudling, Mark Harrison and Richard Cook all won their classes, while Ellie Bullard from Royston, in Hertfordshire, won the Ladies' class.

Normac county organiser Chris Thomas said: "Although ploughing is now not the first primary cultivation it once was on Norfolk farms, it is still an important technique, and a well-adjusted plough is essential for weed control and subsequent cultivations in all arable crops.

"The Norfolk Farm Machinery Club have always championed good ploughing and have held ploughing matches and cultivations demonstrations throughout its 76-year history."

