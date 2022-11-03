News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

Traditional skills put to the test in ploughing match

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 12:00 PM November 3, 2022
Competitors at the Norfolk County Ploughing Match, organised by the Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (Normac)

Competitors at the Norfolk County Ploughing Match, organised by the Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (Normac) at Scoulton, near Watton - Credit: Chris Thomas

An eagerly-awaited ploughing match brought 55 competitors to a field near Watton to demonstrate their traditional farming skills.

The biennial Norfolk County Ploughing Match, organised by the Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (Normac), attracted ploughmen and women from across East Anglia, with some coming from as far as Hertfordshire and Lincolnshire.

All makes and ages of tractors and ploughs were represented in the competition, which was held in "almost ideal field conditions" at Scoulton, near Watton, hosted by Ed Buscall of Carbrooke Hall.

Competitors at the Norfolk County Ploughing Match, organised by the Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (Normac)

Competitors at the Norfolk County Ploughing Match, organised by the Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (Normac) at Scoulton, near Watton - Credit: Chris Thomas

Norfolk ploughmen Peter Carman, Steve Framingham, Ed Lambert, Philip Rudling, Mark Harrison and Richard Cook all won their classes, while Ellie Bullard from Royston, in Hertfordshire, won the Ladies' class.

Normac county organiser Chris Thomas said: "Although ploughing is now not the first primary cultivation it once was on Norfolk farms, it is still an important technique, and a well-adjusted plough is essential for weed control and subsequent cultivations in all arable crops.

"The Norfolk Farm Machinery Club have always championed good ploughing and have held ploughing matches and cultivations demonstrations throughout its 76-year history."

Competitors at the Norfolk County Ploughing Match, organised by the Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (Normac)

Competitors at the Norfolk County Ploughing Match, organised by the Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (Normac) at Scoulton, near Watton - Credit: Chris Thomas

Competitors at the Norfolk County Ploughing Match, organised by the Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (Normac)

Competitors at the Norfolk County Ploughing Match, organised by the Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (Normac) at Scoulton, near Watton - Credit: Chris Thomas


Farming
Norfolk

Don't Miss

A number of hunting dogs have been hit on the Norwich to London line

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Hunting dogs killed after being hit by train on Norwich to London line

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Aram Sarbir and his wife, Shahla Qadir, who are living in their car.

Norwich City Council

Couple living in their car get council house keys after seven month wait

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Autumnwatch

Plans for BBC's Autumnwatch site spark row over road

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Costessey Park and Ride is temporarily closed due to an illegal encampment.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Park and ride on outskirts of city closed due to 'illegal encampment'

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon