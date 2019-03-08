The big events taking place on Norfolk Day 2019

Here are some of the biggest events to watch out for on Norfolk Day.

There's already lots planned for this year's Norwich Pride which will take place throughout July culminating with the Pride parade on Saturday, July 27. Picture: Shelly Telly There's already lots planned for this year's Norwich Pride which will take place throughout July culminating with the Pride parade on Saturday, July 27. Picture: Shelly Telly

Norwich Pride

This year, as Norwich Pride and Norfolk Day take place on the same day, people across the county are being encouraged to help spread the word that our county is a place where everyone can feel safe and proud to be themselves.

While events to celebrate Pride are taking place throughout July, on Saturday July 27, the main celebrations will kick off at 10am at The Forum and in Chapelfield Gardens with stalls, talks and events.

Then at 12.45pm the Lord Mayor and head of Norwich Pride will make speeches from the balcony of City Hall before the Pride March heads off around the city at 1pm.

A bright yellow 1943 Beechcraft Staggering will be grabbing the attention at this year's Old Buckenham Airshow. Picture: Old Buckenham Airshow A bright yellow 1943 Beechcraft Staggering will be grabbing the attention at this year's Old Buckenham Airshow. Picture: Old Buckenham Airshow

At 2pm the Pride show will start on the main stage in Chapelfield Gardens, hosted by Norfolk Diva Titania Trust the line will feature a mix of singing and dancing.

Elsewhere across the city celebration will continue into the night, The Castle will having a BBQ, Lollard's Pit will be throwing a Pride Party, as will OPEN and the nightclubs Loft and Fetch.

Old Buckenham Airshow

The organisers of Old Buckenham Airshow, which will take place on July 27-28, have announced the Bader Bus Company, the world’s only team of disabled display pilots will perform at this year’s show. Picture: Bader Bus Company The organisers of Old Buckenham Airshow, which will take place on July 27-28, have announced the Bader Bus Company, the world’s only team of disabled display pilots will perform at this year’s show. Picture: Bader Bus Company

The organisers of the Old Buckenham Airshow have promised to pull out all the stops for this year's event which takes place on the same day as Norfolk Day.

The only airshow in Norfolk, this year's event will feature appearances from the world's only disabled air display team Bader's Bus Company, the rare Sea Fury and among others the much-loved 'big three' of Second World War aircraft, the Spitfire, Hurricane and Mustang.

But there will also be plenty of action happening on the ground too, throughout the weekend there will be live evening entertainment, a children's funfair, stands and stalls, classic cars, military displays and a food village selling a variety of food. The airfield's two museums, 453rd Bombardment Group Museum and the 8th Air Force heritage Gallery will be open to visitors throughout the weekend.

Tickets for the Old Buckenham Airshow are available from www.oldbuckenhamairshow.com.

Last Year's Worstead Festival. Pictures: supplied by Sam Outing Last Year's Worstead Festival. Pictures: supplied by Sam Outing

Worstead Festival

For more than 50 years Worstead Festival has been promoting and celebrating local crafts, produce and north Norfolk's heritage.

All the fun of the Worstead Festival 2016. Bob Goff sitting on the wheel of his vintage tractor. Photo : Steve Adams All the fun of the Worstead Festival 2016. Bob Goff sitting on the wheel of his vintage tractor. Photo : Steve Adams

And this year, the popular festival, which will take place over the weekend of July 27 and 28 in Worstead, will coincide with Norfolk Day.

Promising a packed programme of events the weekend festival is set to feature around 100 stalls, a farmer's market, vintage tractors and rural displays. There will also be cookery demonstrations from some of the county's top chefs, including Richard Bainbridge and Ashley Williamson of Benedicts in Norwich and Daniel Smith and Alex Clare of the Ingham Swan.

There will be live music from local bands, craft workshops and fairground games to keep children entertained throughout the festival.

The Worstead Festival will take place from 10am to 6pm on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28. Tickets are £6, and free for under 12s.

Hundreds of people are out in the sun enjoying the Gorleston Clifftop Festival Hundreds of people are out in the sun enjoying the Gorleston Clifftop Festival

Gorleston Cliff Top Festival

The opening day of Gorleston's Cliff Top festival has been timed to coincide with Norfolk Day.

And, proud to be part of the Norfolk Day celebrations, the organisers of the two-day, free to attend festival have promised a jam-packed weekend of family fun featuring everything from live music through to a fun dog show and wrestling.

Just a few pics of people enjoying this years cliff top gala. The wrestling was a big crowd pleaser as well as all the fun of the fair. Just a few pics of people enjoying this years cliff top gala. The wrestling was a big crowd pleaser as well as all the fun of the fair.

Kicking off on Saturday, July 27, the opening day of the festival will feature performances from young up and coming local bands, as well as New World Service who will headline the festival's opening night.

On the first day there will also be a performance from WAW Wrestlers, a dog show and a funfair and children's entertainment which will continue throughout the weekend. On Sunday the fun will keep going with more live music and sporting demonstrations before the festivities come to a close with a firework display, funded by the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area.