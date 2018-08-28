Search

Car crashes into bus shelter in Wisbech at 8am on Christmas Day

PUBLISHED: 11:08 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:01 27 December 2018

A male driver and his female passenger had a lucky escape when their BMW 330 collided with a bus shelter in Norwich Road, Wisbech, at 8.09am on Christmas Day. Picture: SUBMITTED.

A male driver and his female passenger had a lucky escape when their BMW 330 collided with a bus shelter in Norwich Road, Wisbech, at 8.09am on Christmas Day. Picture: SUBMITTED.

A male driver and his female passenger had a lucky escape when their BMW 330 collided with a bus shelter at 8.09am on Christmas Day.

Norwich Road crash. Picture: SUBMITTED.Norwich Road crash. Picture: SUBMITTED.

The man and woman received minor injuries after the crash in Norwich Road.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision and no arrests were made.

A male driver and his female passenger had a lucky escape when their BMW 330 collided with a bus shelter in Norwich Road, Wisbech, at 8.09am on Christmas Day. Picture: SUBMITTED.A male driver and his female passenger had a lucky escape when their BMW 330 collided with a bus shelter in Norwich Road, Wisbech, at 8.09am on Christmas Day. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Officers attended the scene along with ambulance crews.

A male driver and his female passenger had a lucky escape when their BMW 330 collided with a bus shelter in Norwich Road, Wisbech, at 8.09am on Christmas Day. Picture: SUBMITTED.A male driver and his female passenger had a lucky escape when their BMW 330 collided with a bus shelter in Norwich Road, Wisbech, at 8.09am on Christmas Day. Picture: SUBMITTED.

