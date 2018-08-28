Car crashes into bus shelter in Wisbech at 8am on Christmas Day

A male driver and his female passenger had a lucky escape when their BMW 330 collided with a bus shelter in Norwich Road, Wisbech, at 8.09am on Christmas Day.

A male driver and his female passenger had a lucky escape when their BMW 330 collided with a bus shelter at 8.09am on Christmas Day.

The man and woman received minor injuries after the crash in Norwich Road.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision and no arrests were made.

Officers attended the scene along with ambulance crews.