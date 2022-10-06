Simon Thomas reveals birth of daughter eight weeks prematurely

Norfolk-born TV presenter Simon Thomas has revealed wife Derrina Jebb has given birth to the couple's first child.

The duo welcomed welcomed a baby daughter into the world on Tuesday, October 4, some eight weeks prematurely.

Thomas thanked staff at Stoke Mandeville Hospital before confirming a "long road ahead" for the pair.

The Sky Sports presenter married Jebb at Norwich Cathedral in 2021, four years after the death of his wife Gemma.

Not everything in life works out quite as you planned, including your baby girl being born yesterday, eight weeks premature.



Thank you so much @NHSuk and thank you #stokemandeville hospital for being absolutely wonderful. Long road ahead but she’s in the best hands. pic.twitter.com/nQRVpheG5X — Simon Thomas (@SimonThomasTV) October 5, 2022

The father-of-two lost his first wife Gemma to leukaemia at the end of 2017, just three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Thomas wrote a book on his experience of dealing with grief, called Love, Interrupted: Navigating Grief One Day At A Time, in which he describes the guilt he felt after her sudden death.

He had revealed he was in the “early stages” of a new relationship in 2018.

The TV presenter, who has a son Ethan with Gemma, admitted he was 'head over heels in love', and said that his and his son's life had been 'blessed' by Jebb.

Mr Thomas, who was born in Cromer where his father was a curate, has described himself as a 'man of faith', reportedly met Derrina through his church.

The family later moved to Grimston, where the elder Mr Thomas was a vicar.

They later moved to Surrey and then back to Norfolk.