Top baby names in each Norfolk district revealed

The ONS has revealed the top baby names in Norfolk in 2021 - Credit: PA

The most popular baby names in Norfolk have been revealed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS found in 2021, that the top names in England and Wales were Olivia and Noah.

In the east of England the top girls' name was Olivia, followed by Amelia, Isla, Ava and Ivy.

And the top boys' name was George, followed by Noah, Oliver, Arthur and Leo.

Breckland

The top girls' name was Elsie, with 10 instances

The top boys' name was Oliver, with 16 instances.

Broadland

Girls had a five-way tie between Alice, Florence, Grace, Ivy and Lily, with seven instances each.

The top boys' name was Arthur, with 18 instances.

Great Yarmouth

The top girls' name was Isla, with 11 instances.

Boys had a three-way tie between Archie, Mason and Oliver, with eight instances each.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk

Girls had a two-way tie between Elsie and Olivia, with nine instances each.

Boys' were between Arthur and George, with 16 instances each.

North Norfolk

The top girls' name was Rosie, with six instances.

The top boys' name was Freddie, with 11 instances.

Norwich

The top girls' name was Ivy, with nine instances.

The top boys' name was Noah, with 14 instances.

South Norfolk

The top girls' name was Olivia, with 12 instances.

The top boys' name was Oscar with 17 instances.