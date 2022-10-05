Top baby names in each Norfolk district revealed
- Credit: PA
The most popular baby names in Norfolk have been revealed by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The ONS found in 2021, that the top names in England and Wales were Olivia and Noah.
In the east of England the top girls' name was Olivia, followed by Amelia, Isla, Ava and Ivy.
And the top boys' name was George, followed by Noah, Oliver, Arthur and Leo.
Breckland
The top girls' name was Elsie, with 10 instances
The top boys' name was Oliver, with 16 instances.
Most Read
- 1 School mistakenly sends out personal details to pupils
- 2 FA tells Norfolk team not to play at home as sex offender is living nearby
- 3 Sadness as seafood bar closes after more than 100 years in business
- 4 How St Stephens Street in Norwich has changed over the years
- 5 Cheese room and deli shop to close as electricity bill quadruples
- 6 Asda and Argos recall products due to health risks
- 7 Stroll along the prom at this Norfolk seaside town in the 1960s
- 8 Police move into new station on city outskirts
- 9 Woman's tribute to mum who 'put everybody else before herself'
- 10 Picture released of woman after child was robbed of mobile phone
Broadland
Girls had a five-way tie between Alice, Florence, Grace, Ivy and Lily, with seven instances each.
The top boys' name was Arthur, with 18 instances.
Great Yarmouth
The top girls' name was Isla, with 11 instances.
Boys had a three-way tie between Archie, Mason and Oliver, with eight instances each.
King's Lynn and West Norfolk
Girls had a two-way tie between Elsie and Olivia, with nine instances each.
Boys' were between Arthur and George, with 16 instances each.
North Norfolk
The top girls' name was Rosie, with six instances.
The top boys' name was Freddie, with 11 instances.
Norwich
The top girls' name was Ivy, with nine instances.
The top boys' name was Noah, with 14 instances.
South Norfolk
The top girls' name was Olivia, with 12 instances.
The top boys' name was Oscar with 17 instances.