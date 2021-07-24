Miniature donkeys head to Norwich for cookbook launch
- Credit: Plain Speaking PR
A new cookbook featuring tasty recipes for sweet and savoury lovers has launched to ensure Norfolk's miniature donkeys continue to help those in need.
The herd from Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing came along to The Forum and the Assembly House in Norwich to celebrate the launch of the new MiniDonks recipe book – Maude’s Makes and Bakes, which was curated by volunteer Linda White.
Each recipe is accompanied by a story or anecdotes about what the donkey means to contributors.
Sarah McPherson started the social enterprise after her parents developed dementia, with the herd of MiniDonks visiting people in care homes and other residential settings.
She said the project has evolved from a simple cookbook to something "far more special", adding: “We know that spending time with our miniature donkeys can bring genuine therapeutic benefits and moments of pure joy to people living with complex disabilities and conditions - even those people who are largely considered to be ‘locked-in'.
You may also want to watch:
“It’s our mission to bring a touch of MiniDonk magic to as many individuals and communities as possible.”
The book is available to purchase in three sizes, costing £12 for A5, £16 A4, or £10 for the ebook, with all proceeds donated to Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing.
Most Read
- 1 'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath
- 2 Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake
- 3 Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life
- 4 Never mind the limo - aspiring farmer rides tractor to prom night
- 5 Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children
- 6 Man suffers injuries after road rage assault near retail park
- 7 Town's long wait for new £37m bypass nearly over as funding agreed
- 8 Thunderstorms set to put dampener on weekend
- 9 St Benedict's Street restaurant closes due to 'pingdemic'
- 10 'The vibe is good' - Return to normality on first day of Latitude Festival