News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Miniature donkeys head to Norwich for cookbook launch

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 5:02 PM July 24, 2021   
Maudes Makes & Bakes launch at Assembly House 

Maudes Makes & Bakes launch at Assembly House - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

A new cookbook featuring tasty recipes for sweet and savoury lovers has launched to ensure Norfolk's miniature donkeys continue to help those in need.

The herd from Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing came along to The Forum and the Assembly House in Norwich to celebrate the launch of the new MiniDonks recipe book – Maude’s Makes and Bakes, which was curated by volunteer Linda White.

Maudes Makes & Bakes launch at Assembly House

Maudes Makes & Bakes launch at Assembly House - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

Each recipe is accompanied by a story or anecdotes about what the donkey means to contributors. 

Sarah McPherson started the social enterprise after her parents developed dementia, with the herd of MiniDonks visiting people in care homes and other residential settings.

The Minature Donkeys for Wellbeing's Dinky Donk Pop Up Shop

The Minature Donkeys for Wellbeing's Dinky Donk Pop Up Shop - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

She said the project has evolved from a simple cookbook to something "far more special", adding: “We know that spending time with our miniature donkeys can bring genuine therapeutic benefits and moments of pure joy to people living with complex disabilities and conditions - even those people who are largely considered to be ‘locked-in'.

Pippin delivering Maudes Makes & Bakes to the Assembly House

Pippin delivering Maudes Makes & Bakes to the Assembly House - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

You may also want to watch:

 “It’s our mission to bring a touch of MiniDonk magic to as many individuals and communities as possible.”

The book is available to purchase in three sizes, costing £12 for A5, £16 A4, or £10 for the ebook, with all proceeds donated to Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing. 

Scones & biscuits made by the Assembly House

Scones and biscuits made by the Assembly House - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

The Minature Donkeys for Wellbeing at the launch of the new cookbook.

The Minature Donkeys for Wellbeing at the launch of the new cookbook. - Credit: Plain Speaking PR


Most Read

  1. 1 'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath
  2. 2 Former hunting lodge for sale for £1.695m with huge lake
  3. 3 Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life
  1. 4 Never mind the limo - aspiring farmer rides tractor to prom night
  2. 5 Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children
  3. 6 Man suffers injuries after road rage assault near retail park
  4. 7 Town's long wait for new £37m bypass nearly over as funding agreed
  5. 8 Thunderstorms set to put dampener on weekend
  6. 9 St Benedict's Street restaurant closes due to 'pingdemic'
  7. 10 'The vibe is good' - Return to normality on first day of Latitude Festival
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mundesley beach in the early summer sun with Bacton, Walcott and Happisburgh lighthouse in the backg

Days Out Guide

7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Cowle's Drove in Hockwold from Station Road.

'Like an invasion' - locals speak out over five-day festival

Sarah Hussain

person
Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, Chick Inn Norwich

Chicken restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Charles Albert who started growing vegetables as a form of therapy has been told to dig them up or f

'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus