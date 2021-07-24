Miniature donkeys head to Norwich for cookbook launch

Published: 5:02 PM July 24, 2021

A new cookbook featuring tasty recipes for sweet and savoury lovers has launched to ensure Norfolk's miniature donkeys continue to help those in need.

The herd from Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing came along to The Forum and the Assembly House in Norwich to celebrate the launch of the new MiniDonks recipe book – Maude’s Makes and Bakes, which was curated by volunteer Linda White.

Maudes Makes & Bakes launch at Assembly House - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

Each recipe is accompanied by a story or anecdotes about what the donkey means to contributors.

Sarah McPherson started the social enterprise after her parents developed dementia, with the herd of MiniDonks visiting people in care homes and other residential settings.

The Minature Donkeys for Wellbeing's Dinky Donk Pop Up Shop - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

She said the project has evolved from a simple cookbook to something "far more special", adding: “We know that spending time with our miniature donkeys can bring genuine therapeutic benefits and moments of pure joy to people living with complex disabilities and conditions - even those people who are largely considered to be ‘locked-in'.

Pippin delivering Maudes Makes & Bakes to the Assembly House - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

You may also want to watch:

“It’s our mission to bring a touch of MiniDonk magic to as many individuals and communities as possible.”

The book is available to purchase in three sizes, costing £12 for A5, £16 A4, or £10 for the ebook, with all proceeds donated to Miniature Donkeys for Wellbeing.

Scones and biscuits made by the Assembly House - Credit: Plain Speaking PR

The Minature Donkeys for Wellbeing at the launch of the new cookbook. - Credit: Plain Speaking PR



