OPINION: No better place than Norfolk to go absent without leave

Opinion

One of Norfolk’s most endearing and enduring little habits is to encourage the more daring among us to push routine aside and make up life on the hoof for a few golden hours.

It may bring the odd cry of “desultory!” out of hiding to suggest lacking a plan, purpose or enthusiasm, but an occasional urge to go absent without leave could unleash much-needed recuperative powers to combat inevitable winter wobbles.

I served a handy apprenticeship at grammar school when single algebra, double biology and treble physics tended to pall on sultry days made for cricket, a good book on the boundary or a crisis meeting of skiffle group candidates still hunting for a tea chest and washboard.

I knew many a genius had emerged from long hours of gazing out of the window or, in more subtle mode, staring straight at the teacher as if hanging on every word instead of seeing and hearing absolutely nothing for up to 30 minutes at a time.

I did get caught napping “somewhere else boy?” now and again when asked about properties of certain numbers, the frog’s reproductive system or how the balance of the ball bearing had been disturbed. Even so, no amount of embarrassment or detention could dilute the sheer joy behind going missing while still being there.

I took this useful form of escapism into less dangerous waters when preachers put down anchors for Sunday afternoon and evening in our village chapel. At least they didn’t stop suddenly, thump the pulpit, point to my miles-away face and ask why Ahab was so anxious to acquire Naboth’s vineyard, how to spell Deuteronomy or to name last book in the Old Testament. (In case you don’t know, it is Malachi).

Then followed a natural progression into surrounding lanes and lokes with a bike, sandwiches and voyages to other side of the world at least five miles away. Free to sing like David Whitfield, whistle like Ronnie Ronalde, pop over to Lord’s and make up highly improbable scores for England’s openers and pretend to get lost when it was time to head home and help in the garden.

A lengthy media career allowed plenty of opportunities to take my disappearing act to new levels, especially as reporter at boring dinners or annual meetings when I had the foresight to ask rambling speakers for copies of their speeches beforehand. Most were flattered to be asked, politicians in particular as they totted up potential column inches. Those who had given me questioning looks soon handed over the goods when I confessed to a rather dodgy shorthand system.

As they droned on like generations of teachers, preachers and parents before them, I trusted them to stick to the script while I conjured up another masterful chapter for that best-selling Norfolk novel starring a man of agricultural property with romantic inclinations. I never did finish The Farmer Sutra.

I also cultivated a very useful mime act at back of the room when forced to attend and pay attention at “vital intelligence” meetings called by the BBC to give important people from London a chance to sample Norfolk’s charms and issue rousing cries of: “Jolly good! Carry on chaps and chapesses!”

I cupped a hand to my ear in exaggerated fashion at every utterance of “I hear what you say!” put an imaginary telescope to my eye on being assured “I see where you’re coming from!” and saluted firmly but politely whenever a brave new idea went up the flagpole.

I spread a little bit of fresh confusion by suggesting BBC now stood for Bring Back the Coypu! A lengthy delay in answering direct questions prompted the explanation that use of an intriguing pause had hardly hurt Terry Wogan’s broadcasting career.

I recall a delightful make-it-up-as-you-go-along Norfolk adventure a few years ago after a long cold winte.r Bright sunshine brought me out in a puckish rash. We hadn’t played “take the next turning right” or “let ’see what’s down here” since the boys left home.

Thankfully, my wife saw fit to indulge an old man’s thinly disguised passion for the past as daffodils and primroses, daisies and dandelions, paved the way through Holt into that surprisingly undulating countryside around Thornage.

I sought reminders of good-looking villages nestling in their own little comfort zones far from the madding development crowd. Brinton and Sharrington fitted the opening bill perfectly as we savoured some of their gentle self-sufficiency in parish churches and churchyards full of life and light.

Diversions galore brought the chance to cross the main Holt to Fakenham road to rediscover charms of Bale, Field Dalling and Langham before marshes called to say it might be a good idea to drop in now for fresh breezes and space on the eve of a new holiday rush. An air of surrender gathered over Stiffkey as that narrow and twisty through road apologised yet again to a stream of vehicles for not being modern enough to take the growing load.

Our impromptu safari took in a brief stop at Wells for a bookshop browse and cup of tea. I urged the wife to take the Boadicea Trail home. She thought I must be making that up. “No” I insisted. “It’s the Icenic Route.” I resisted Woad to Cromer.