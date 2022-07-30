Norfolk-born F1 star claims first ever pole position

George Russell has claimed his first ever pole position - Credit: PA

Norfolk-born F1 star George Russell claimed his first ever pole position ahead of tomorrow's Hungarian Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old, who was born in King's Lynn, edged out Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.044 seconds, while Charles Leclerc finished third.

Seven-time Drivers World Champion winner and Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton qualified seventh, while Max Verstappen came 10th on the grid after he suffered with mechanical problems.

Sainz and Leclerc had looked as though they had secured a front-row lockout for Ferrari only for Russell to snatch a shock result with a brilliant final lap at the Hungaroring.

After securing his first ever pole, and Mercedes' first of the season, Russell said over the radio: “Come on, whoooo, come on, yes, you beauty, you beauty.

“Amazing. We needed that.”

Mercedes struggled for pace in practice but Russell pulled out one of the laps of his career – finishing eight tenths clear of Hamilton – to take the front spot for Sunday’s 70-lap race.

“I am over the moon,” said Russell. “That last lap was mega. I came across the line and saw P1 and it was an incredible feeling.

“There are no points for qualifying but we are going to be absolutely going for it. It has been a special day.”

The Hungarian Grand Prix will begin at 2pm on Sunday (July 31).