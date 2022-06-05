OPINION: Nowhere better than Norfolk for making move from agile to fragile

Opinion

Even the most sociable and useful pensioners relish a bit of space in which to celebrate Norfolk’s fresh air and natural joys. Skip has been known to head for Stiffkey Marshes - Credit: Trevor Allen

It wasn’t that long ago when most people in Norfolk would have thought GWR stood for Great Western Railway, Guinness World Record, Graduation Writing Requirement (UEA students to the fore) or Ground Water Recharge in the deeper realms of of geology.

Okay, I’ll allow the odd vote for Great Witchingham Ramblers, Gressenhall Workhouse Residents or Guestwick Wanderers Reserves. Nowadays, though, any straw poll taken from bracing North Sea beaches to Fenland’s fertile edges is likely to show a big majority for God’s Waiting Room.

I reckon in some ways this catchy little label is employed to avoid being too rude about places where senior citizens abound. It sounds much kinder than “full of pesky pensioners playing hunt the spectacles” or “that’s where they film You’ve been Zimmerframed.”

I recall an amiable flurry of cheeky jibes from hitherto respectful friends when we moved the Skipper family seat to Cromer in 1988. ”Bit early for a place in God’s Waiting Room!” and “Don’t forget to book lessons on how to drive a mobility scooter!” were among more helpful messages to see us on our way.

I countered with suggestions it was part of a crafty masterplan to ensure I met someone older than me every day and also enjoy gentle snoozes on my regular train trips to and from Norwich on the charmingly booming Bittern Line.

Well, I know now how time on winged heels doth fly, even for those aiming to grow old gratefully in north Norfolk. Moving from agile to fragile and gregarious to grumpy without surrendering too much precious balance or dignity. Especially along life-enhancing clifftop walks where I often tell myself a course in practical footcare would have come in handy when I first decided to go upwardly mobile.

I haven’t met any fresh-air veterans from Downham Market so far on these windswept safaris – I assume many of those helping to crown part of that town as biggest hotspot for pensioners in the country prefer flatter going for recreation and reflection. It has to be “horses for courses” when it comes to seeking solace in any version of God’s Waiting Room.

Statistics and forecasts bordering on the hysterical continue to pile up about mature folk dominating certain parts of our immediate worlds. I may soon start taking this personally despite jogging along in the prime of senility and now finding people younger than me. I must stick to a basic belief that old age is here to stay.

Back in the golden 1980s, when I gave up smoking, got married and failed enough driving tests to appreciate enduring value of a good walk, this teasing subject of too many folk living longer sparked many a lively debate.

A 1984 warning of Orwellian proportions warned Norfolk was in dire danger of becoming “a haven for geriatrics”. One county councillor, clearly a young tearaway, went so far as to call for barriers to go up to halt the influx of retired people.

A couple of slipper-warming years later, Swaffham vicar, the Rev Kenneth Reeves, said the vast majority of incoming retired folk would be far better off staying where they’d always lived. “They should adapt to retirement on familiar ground rather than take a leap into “the idyllic Norfolk countryside.”

Then veteran local politician Dereham’s Les Potter, still courting controversy whenever the stirring spirit moved him. announced bluntly: “I don’t want to live in a county becoming some kind of working-class Bournemouth,” as he opposed plans for another sheltered old people’s scheme in Breckland.

The big question of 1988 cropped up when Broads Authority planners backed a scheme to convert part of a malting into flats 'for the occupancy of elderly residents only'. Challenged to define “elderly”, these planners settled for ages ranging from 50 to 60. The fact I felt compelled to jot down these snippets in my diary, along with several others since along similar lines, proves this significant matter has not been completely ignored.

Of course, I could easily pull rank and claim my proud Norfolk credentials entitle me to be just as much a native nuisance in my dotage as in all those eras of staying put to get there. Advancing years, however, can spawn unlikely traits... like tolerance, benevolence and amiable contempt for figures and theories.

Someone ripe in wisdom suggested old age takes away what we’ve inherited and gives us what we've earned. So Norfolk must be better positioned than many to cope with traumas and travails of a cost-of-living crisis and fears of recession. All down to traditional virtues of cussedness and caution and by dint of so many residents having been there before.

Keep-fit enthusiasts in sheltered accommodation still open their doors to show younger neighbours age is all in the mind. The trick is to stop it from creeping down into your body. Norfolk must reman ready to turn the rising tide of recycled teenagers to exemplary advantage.

Other parts with God’s Waiting Room extensions in which there’s no known cure for the common birthday would do well to follow suit.