Alan Partridge sings Kate Bush classic during Coldplay's Wembley gig

Alan Partridge joined Coldplay on stage during the band's live concert at Wembley - Credit: Archant

One of Norfolk’s most iconic characters Alan Partridge joined Coldplay on stage at Wembley to belt out classics during the band's live concert on Saturday night.

Actor Steve Coogan, who portrays the much-loved fictional star, sung Kate Bush and Abba hits as he took to the stage on Saturday (August 20) night wearing a red satin jacket with the words “Snow Patrol” on the back.

The 56-year-old Hollywood star stood beside the band’s lead singer Chris Martin to belt out Bush’s recent chart re-entry Running Up That Hill, as well as Knowing Me by Abba.

Addressing the stadium crowd, he said: “Running up hills, up roads – it’s all cardiovascular. Not sure about running up buildings, unless you’re Spider-Man – excellent humour!

“Chris, what do you think the song’s about, because it can’t just be about running?” he asked.

Martin, 45, replied it was about overcoming problems, to which Coogan said: “It’s a metaphor, got it.”

He ended his Wembley performance shouting: “Make sure you wear the correct footwear, goodnight and aha!”

Coldplay have been performing at Wembley as part of their Music Of The Spheres world tour - Credit: PA

Coogan and Martin, who was playing guitar, delivered their eccentric duet of covers to a packed crowd on Coldplay’s fifth night at the north London venue as part of their Music Of The Spheres world tour.

The fictional comedy character is an inept broadcaster with an inflated sense of celebrity.

In the BBC sitcom, Partridge presents a graveyard slot on local Norwich radio and desperately pitches ideas for new TV shows.

And in 2013 the premiere of the Partridge film Alpha Papa was held at Hollywood Cinema in Anglia Square.

The Partridge character has often referenced both Bush and Abba, with Coogan performing a medley of the singer’s hits in character for Comic Relief in 1999.

Knowing Me, Knowing You was the title of a Partridge comedy series on the BBC which included several Abba songs.

Coldplay's band consists of Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion.

The band had previously brought out Shaznay Lewis from All Saints, Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia and R&B star Craig David during their week of Wembley shows.