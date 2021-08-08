The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year

Published: 7:10 AM August 8, 2021 Updated: 8:12 AM August 8, 2021

Despite the pandemic food hygiene officials have continued to inspect businesses with 39 given zero or one star ratings. - Credit: Getty Images

Despite the pandemic food hygiene officials have continued to inspect Norfolk businesses, with 39 given zero- or one-star ratings.

Ranging from luxury hotels, country pubs and posh delis to takeaways and burger vans, they were all found to have serious issues needing addressing.

Food hygiene ratings were introduced to give consumers clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards. Inspections are carried out by the local authority.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to zero which is displayed at their premises and online to help people make informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Norwich food hygiene inspectors at work. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

A 5 rating means hygiene standards are very good; 4 means hygiene standards are good, 3 that hygiene standards are generally satisfactory and 2 that some improvement is necessary.

You may also want to watch:

However 1 means major improvement is necessary, while zero requires business owners to make urgent improvements.

Here are the businesses across Norfolk with zero or one-star ratings.

ZERO STARS

Emneth Post Office

Gaultree Square, Emneth, Wisbech

Told major improvements necessary with hygienic food handling and management of food safety. Also told to cleanliness and condition of facilities to enable good food hygiene.

Last rated: January 2021

Lietuviska Uzeiga Lithuanian restaurant in King's Lynn. - Credit: Google

Lietuviska Uzeiga

London Road, King's Lynn

Lithuanian restaurant and takeaway told major improvements necessary with hygienic food handling and systems or checks to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat. Also told to improve cleanliness and condition of facilities.

Last rated: February 2021

Mr Kebab & Elgreco

Fairland Street, Wymondham

Takeaway/sandwich shop told urgent improvement needed to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety. Plus told to improve cleanliness, hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Last rated: March 2021

ONE STAR

Big Boi's Burgers

Shipdham Road, Dereham

Mobile food truck specialising in gourmet burgers that has stood near the Millwright Arms pub.

One star

Last rated: September 2020

Express Fish Bar

High Street, Watton

Fish and chip shop that also serves other fast food and kebabs

One star

Last rated: September 2020

Kings Head Country Hotel at Great Bircham. - Credit: Google

Kings Head Country Hotel

Lynn Road, Great Bircham

Three star bed and breakfast hotel with restaurant and bar/lounge

One star

Last rated: September 2020

Cherry Tree Inn

High Street, Wicklewood

Pub and restaurant

One star

Last rated: September 2020

Al Madina Halal

Dereham Road, Norwich

Halal butchers and grocery shop

One star

Last rated: October 2020

Star OK Kebabs

Cowper Road, Dereham

Fast food takeaway specialising in kebabs

One star

Last rated: October 2020

MyCafe

Littlewood Lane, Hoveton

Cafe and takeaway doing breakfasts, sandwiches and snacks

One star

Last rated: October 2020

Arena Club

Swaffham Raceway

Fast food cafe at stock car and banger racing circuit on the outskirts of Swaffham.

One star

Last rated: October 2020

Millfleet Off Licence & Stores

Millfleet, King's Lynn

Grocery store

One star

Last rated: November 2020

Kwik Save

Larkman Lane, Norwich

Post Office and grocery store

One star

Last rated: November 2020

Broadgate Micro Brewery

Horsefen Road, Ludham

Beer manufacture and packing of food/drink

One star

Last rated: February 2021

The Swan in Fincham. - Credit: Google

The Swan

High Street, Fincham

Pub that also serve extensive range of Thai and English food

One star

Last rated: March 2021

Dave's Minimarket

London Road, King's Lynn

Grocery shop, off licence and sandwich shop

One star

Last rated: March 2021

Pizza Plus and The Grill Hut

Redenhall Road, Harleston

Pizza and fast food takeaway

One star

Last rated: March 2021

Indian Summer

Station Street, Swaffham

Dine-in Indian restaurant and take-away

One star

Last rated: March 2021

Indian Summer in Swaffham. - Credit: Google

Steam Room

Formerly Deckside Cafe now coffee shop, waffle bar and grill doing breakfast and lunches

Norwich Road, Hoveton

One star

Last rated: April 2021

F. L. Edge & Son Ltd

Edge Market Street, Harling

Butchers shop

One star

Last rated: April 2021

Seabank Stores

St Edmundsbury Road, King's Lynn

Post Office and corner shop

One star

Last rated: April 2021

Leo's Restaurant

Guildhall Street, Thetford

Portuguese restaurant serving traditional cuisine and bar

One star

Last rated: April 2021

Maxxi Polii

Well Street, Thetford

European food shop

One star

Last rated: April 2021

Mr Tang

High Street, Dereham

Chinese take away

One star

Last rated: April 2021

Gurney's at Brancaster Stores

Main Road, Brancaster Staithe

Deli, bakery and small butchery featuring Gurney’s homemade ready meals

One star

Last rated: April 2021

King's Lynn Mini Mart

Loke Road, King's Lynn

Grocery shop and off licence

One star

Last rated: April 2021

Avenue Fish, Chicken & Pizza Place

Upper Stafford Avenue, Costessey

Fish and chips, chicken and pizza takeaway

One star

Last rated: May 2021

Wymondham Kebab

Market Street, Wymondham

Fast food takeaway including kebabs and pizza

One star

Last rated: May 2021

Shapla Tandoori

Town Green, Wymondham

Dine-in Indian restaurant and takeaway

One star

Last rated: May 2021

The Oak Tree in Norwich. - Credit: Google

The Oak Tree

Ipswich Road, Norwich

Pub and restaurant

One star

Last rated: June 2021

Tumrup

Middleton Street, Wymondham

Thai restaurant

One star

Last rated: June 2021

Earlham Shopper

Earlham West Centre, Norwich

Convenience store

One star

Last rated: June 2021

The Norada Grill and Tavern

Norada Pub and Restaurant, Bridge Road, Potter Heigham

Family run pub next the river that serves homemade food

One star

Last rated: June 2021

Luck Lust Liquor & Grinds, Boca

King Street Great Yarmouth

Cocktail bar in the recently reopened Peggottys lounge bar

One star

Last rated: June 2021

Apple Tree Restaurant & Takeaway

High Street, Stalham

Chinese dine-in restaurant and takeaway

One star

Last rated: June 2021

May Sum

High Street, Stalham

Chinese takeaway

One star

Last rated: June 2021

The Ship Hotel in Brancaster. - Credit: Fleurets

The Ship Hotel

Main Road, Brancaster

Historic nine-bed hotel with restaurant and bar

One star

Last rated: June 2021

Londis

Heathgate, Norwich

Convenience store

One star

Last rated: June 2021

Lumleys Snack Bar

Mobile caterer registered at a private address in Great Yarmouth

One star

Last rated: July 2021