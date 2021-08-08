The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
Despite the pandemic food hygiene officials have continued to inspect Norfolk businesses, with 39 given zero- or one-star ratings.
Ranging from luxury hotels, country pubs and posh delis to takeaways and burger vans, they were all found to have serious issues needing addressing.
Food hygiene ratings were introduced to give consumers clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards. Inspections are carried out by the local authority.
The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to zero which is displayed at their premises and online to help people make informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
A 5 rating means hygiene standards are very good; 4 means hygiene standards are good, 3 that hygiene standards are generally satisfactory and 2 that some improvement is necessary.
However 1 means major improvement is necessary, while zero requires business owners to make urgent improvements.
Here are the businesses across Norfolk with zero or one-star ratings.
ZERO STARS
Emneth Post Office
Gaultree Square, Emneth, Wisbech
Told major improvements necessary with hygienic food handling and management of food safety. Also told to cleanliness and condition of facilities to enable good food hygiene.
Last rated: January 2021
Lietuviska Uzeiga
London Road, King's Lynn
Lithuanian restaurant and takeaway told major improvements necessary with hygienic food handling and systems or checks to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat. Also told to improve cleanliness and condition of facilities.
Last rated: February 2021
Mr Kebab & Elgreco
Fairland Street, Wymondham
Takeaway/sandwich shop told urgent improvement needed to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety. Plus told to improve cleanliness, hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
Last rated: March 2021
ONE STAR
Big Boi's Burgers
Shipdham Road, Dereham
Mobile food truck specialising in gourmet burgers that has stood near the Millwright Arms pub.
One star
Last rated: September 2020
Express Fish Bar
High Street, Watton
Fish and chip shop that also serves other fast food and kebabs
One star
Last rated: September 2020
Kings Head Country Hotel
Lynn Road, Great Bircham
Three star bed and breakfast hotel with restaurant and bar/lounge
One star
Last rated: September 2020
Cherry Tree Inn
High Street, Wicklewood
Pub and restaurant
One star
Last rated: September 2020
Al Madina Halal
Dereham Road, Norwich
Halal butchers and grocery shop
One star
Last rated: October 2020
Star OK Kebabs
Cowper Road, Dereham
Fast food takeaway specialising in kebabs
One star
Last rated: October 2020
MyCafe
Littlewood Lane, Hoveton
Cafe and takeaway doing breakfasts, sandwiches and snacks
One star
Last rated: October 2020
Arena Club
Swaffham Raceway
Fast food cafe at stock car and banger racing circuit on the outskirts of Swaffham.
One star
Last rated: October 2020
Millfleet Off Licence & Stores
Millfleet, King's Lynn
Grocery store
One star
Last rated: November 2020
Kwik Save
Larkman Lane, Norwich
Post Office and grocery store
One star
Last rated: November 2020
Broadgate Micro Brewery
Horsefen Road, Ludham
Beer manufacture and packing of food/drink
One star
Last rated: February 2021
The Swan
High Street, Fincham
Pub that also serve extensive range of Thai and English food
One star
Last rated: March 2021
Dave's Minimarket
London Road, King's Lynn
Grocery shop, off licence and sandwich shop
One star
Last rated: March 2021
Pizza Plus and The Grill Hut
Redenhall Road, Harleston
Pizza and fast food takeaway
One star
Last rated: March 2021
Indian Summer
Station Street, Swaffham
Dine-in Indian restaurant and take-away
One star
Last rated: March 2021
Steam Room
Formerly Deckside Cafe now coffee shop, waffle bar and grill doing breakfast and lunches
Norwich Road, Hoveton
One star
Last rated: April 2021
F. L. Edge & Son Ltd
Edge Market Street, Harling
Butchers shop
One star
Last rated: April 2021
Seabank Stores
St Edmundsbury Road, King's Lynn
Post Office and corner shop
One star
Last rated: April 2021
Leo's Restaurant
Guildhall Street, Thetford
Portuguese restaurant serving traditional cuisine and bar
One star
Last rated: April 2021
Maxxi Polii
Well Street, Thetford
European food shop
One star
Last rated: April 2021
Mr Tang
High Street, Dereham
Chinese take away
One star
Last rated: April 2021
Gurney's at Brancaster Stores
Main Road, Brancaster Staithe
Deli, bakery and small butchery featuring Gurney’s homemade ready meals
One star
Last rated: April 2021
King's Lynn Mini Mart
Loke Road, King's Lynn
Grocery shop and off licence
One star
Last rated: April 2021
Avenue Fish, Chicken & Pizza Place
Upper Stafford Avenue, Costessey
Fish and chips, chicken and pizza takeaway
One star
Last rated: May 2021
Wymondham Kebab
Market Street, Wymondham
Fast food takeaway including kebabs and pizza
One star
Last rated: May 2021
Shapla Tandoori
Town Green, Wymondham
Dine-in Indian restaurant and takeaway
One star
Last rated: May 2021
The Oak Tree
Ipswich Road, Norwich
Pub and restaurant
One star
Last rated: June 2021
Tumrup
Middleton Street, Wymondham
Thai restaurant
One star
Last rated: June 2021
Earlham Shopper
Earlham West Centre, Norwich
Convenience store
One star
Last rated: June 2021
The Norada Grill and Tavern
Norada Pub and Restaurant, Bridge Road, Potter Heigham
Family run pub next the river that serves homemade food
One star
Last rated: June 2021
Luck Lust Liquor & Grinds, Boca
King Street Great Yarmouth
Cocktail bar in the recently reopened Peggottys lounge bar
One star
Last rated: June 2021
Apple Tree Restaurant & Takeaway
High Street, Stalham
Chinese dine-in restaurant and takeaway
One star
Last rated: June 2021
May Sum
High Street, Stalham
Chinese takeaway
One star
Last rated: June 2021
The Ship Hotel
Main Road, Brancaster
Historic nine-bed hotel with restaurant and bar
One star
Last rated: June 2021
Londis
Heathgate, Norwich
Convenience store
One star
Last rated: June 2021
Lumleys Snack Bar
Mobile caterer registered at a private address in Great Yarmouth
One star
Last rated: July 2021