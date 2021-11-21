Norfolk YouTuber with 400,000 subscribers joins campaign to clean up ocean

Matthew Park (left), aka Cookie Cutter, from Dereham, has joined the TeamSeas campaign to clean up the ocean - Credit: Matthew Park/Cookie Cutter

A Norfolk YouTuber with a regular audience of almost 400,000 people is getting behind a multi-million dollar campaign to clean up the ocean.

Matthew Park, aka Cookie Cutter, is encouraging viewers to make a donation to TeamSeas, a fundraiser launched by fellow creators including MrBeast.

The 20-year-old, from Dereham, is now one of thousands of creators to join the cause, which has a goal of raising $30m by January 1.

For every dollar donated, project partner Ocean Conservancy - a US-based environmental group - has pledged to remove a pound of rubbish during beach and ocean clean-ups around the world.

"I realised this was a really good thing to get involved with, and YouTube is really promoting it too," said Mr Park.

Matthew Park, from Dereham, has almost 400,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel 'Cookie Cutter' - Credit: Submitted

"It's definitely good to use your videos for something good. I have done a few things for charity before and I was keen to do whatever I could to help out this time."

To donate or find out more about TeamSeas, visit teamseas.org.

Matthew Park, from Dereham, is using his YouTube channel to support a campaign to clean up the ocean




