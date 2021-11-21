Norfolk YouTuber with 400,000 subscribers joins campaign to clean up ocean
- Credit: Matthew Park/Cookie Cutter
A Norfolk YouTuber with a regular audience of almost 400,000 people is getting behind a multi-million dollar campaign to clean up the ocean.
Matthew Park, aka Cookie Cutter, is encouraging viewers to make a donation to TeamSeas, a fundraiser launched by fellow creators including MrBeast.
The 20-year-old, from Dereham, is now one of thousands of creators to join the cause, which has a goal of raising $30m by January 1.
For every dollar donated, project partner Ocean Conservancy - a US-based environmental group - has pledged to remove a pound of rubbish during beach and ocean clean-ups around the world.
"I realised this was a really good thing to get involved with, and YouTube is really promoting it too," said Mr Park.
"It's definitely good to use your videos for something good. I have done a few things for charity before and I was keen to do whatever I could to help out this time."
To donate or find out more about TeamSeas, visit teamseas.org.