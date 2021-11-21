News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk YouTuber with 400,000 subscribers joins campaign to clean up ocean

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 4:50 PM November 21, 2021
Matthew Park (left), aka Cookie Cutter, from Dereham, has joined the TeamSeas campaign to clean up the ocean

Matthew Park (left), aka Cookie Cutter, from Dereham, has joined the TeamSeas campaign to clean up the ocean - Credit: Matthew Park/Cookie Cutter

A Norfolk YouTuber with a regular audience of almost 400,000 people is getting behind a multi-million dollar campaign to clean up the ocean. 

Matthew Park, aka Cookie Cutter, is encouraging viewers to make a donation to TeamSeas, a fundraiser launched by fellow creators including MrBeast. 

The 20-year-old, from Dereham, is now one of thousands of creators to join the cause, which has a goal of raising $30m by January 1.

For every dollar donated, project partner Ocean Conservancy - a US-based environmental group - has pledged to remove a pound of rubbish during beach and ocean clean-ups around the world. 

"I realised this was a really good thing to get involved with, and YouTube is really promoting it too," said Mr Park. 

Matthew Park

Matthew Park, from Dereham, has almost 400,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel 'Cookie Cutter' - Credit: Submitted

"It's definitely good to use your videos for something good. I have done a few things for charity before and I was keen to do whatever I could to help out this time."

To donate or find out more about TeamSeas, visit teamseas.org.

Matthew Park, from Dereham, is using his YouTube channel to support a campaign to clean up the ocean 

Matthew Park, from Dereham, is using his YouTube channel to support a campaign to clean up the ocean - Credit: Matthew Park/Cookie Cutter


Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Norfolk Railway Olivia Colman

Hollywood star rides the Norfolk Lights Express

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Marlingford Road property in Easton, subject of a high court case

Planning and Development

Single storey extension branded 'flagrant abuse of planning system'

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
CAPTION; Photos of Burnham Market for a story about Capitals Gains Tax on Second Homes. Pic shows a

Data

House prices in Norfolk increase by up to 70pc in some areas

Maja Anushka

Logo Icon
The inquest has been held into the death of Bradwell man Richard Sanders 

Experienced diver died after bolting to surface of lake

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon