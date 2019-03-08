'Inspiring examples' - Nominations revealed for Norfolk Youth Awards

Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography. Copyright 2018

The nominations are in and after weeks of anticipation, dozens of young people are about to find out if they’re winners in the Norfolk Youth Awards.

Suzie Heylings from Wymondham. PHOTO: Suzie Heylings Suzie Heylings from Wymondham. PHOTO: Suzie Heylings

Designed to highlight the achievements of young people living in Norfolk, the awards, which this year will be presented by BBC Country File presenter Joe Crowley, celebrate those aged between 11-19, or 25 for those with additional needs across a range of areas.

There is also a 'hero' award for an adult who has acted as young person's champion or 'hero'.

Receiving almost 100 entries to this year's competition, the independent judging panel whittled down entries to select the final nominees who have excelled in the arts, sport or made a significant contribution to their communities across eight categories.

Among the final 24 nominees are Suzie Heylings, who is nominated in the community category for her work to set up a free music festival for young people in Wymondham.

Jazz Mickleburgh. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Jazz Mickleburgh. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Joshua Vallance, a young go karting champion who upon meeting Lewis Hamilton aged four told the formula one driver that “when he got bigger he would show him how to drive his McLaren properly”.

Maud Webster, who through various projects has raised more than £3,000 for local and international charities including Amnesty international.

And, Jazz Mickleburgh who is nominated in four categories including the momentum volunteer category for her “incredible dedication to the county of Norfolk”.

Jackie Bircham, from New Anglia LEP, and one of the judges for the awards who helped choose the final nominees said: “We heard of young people taking the initiative to find new ways to serve those around them, alongside others who tirelessly and without complaint get on with the challenging situations they find themselves in - often resulting in the most inspiring examples to their peers.”

The awards ceremony, which is sponsored by Larking Gowen will take place in OPEN in Bank Plain on Wednesday, April 24 from 6pm.

The main sponsors of the awards are Norfolk County Council, Norwich City Football Club and City College.

The full list of nominees can be found via the OPEN website at: opennorwich.org.uk/whats-on/norfolk-youth-awards/