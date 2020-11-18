Search

Youth group to go online with anti-bullying conference

PUBLISHED: 16:20 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 18 November 2020

Dan Mobbs, the CEO of Mancroft Advice Project (MAP, which is part of the Norfolk Youth Advisory Board's anti bullying conference PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A group which represents young people across the county is hosting its first online conference - with an important matter at its heart.

On Thursday, the Norfolk Youth Advisory Board is hosting a full day of talks, workshops and activities, in its second annual anti-bullying conference.

However, given the Covid-19 pandemic, this year the Norfolk Youth Against Bullying Conference is being held entirely online, through video conferencing.

Among the speakers are Dr Nathalie Noret from York St John University, who will give a lecture on cyber bullying and representatives from youth charity MAP, Norfolk Constabulary and the Norfolk LGBT+ Project.

As well as lectures, the event will also feature a range of training workshops aimed at both young people and adult professionals.

It is now too late for people to register to attend, but the all-day event, which starts at 9am and runs until 6.15pm, will be made available to stream online in its entirety on YouTube in the coming weeks.

