Norfolk youngsters to perform with Royal Marines band

PUBLISHED: 09:45 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:04 22 November 2018

South Norfolk Youth Symphonic Band who will be holding a concert with the Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines Portsmouth. Picture: Alison Dumbell

Talented young musicians from South Norfolk are set to perform alongside the prestigious Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth.

Diss-based South Norfolk Youth Symphonic Band will join the military musicians as part of the special concert at the Walter Roy Theatre at Hewett Academy in Norwich on Sunday (November 25).

Formed in 1974 by Mike Booty, who is still chairman and musical director, SNYSB has featured generation of budding young musicians from South Norfolk.

The Norwich concert will be the culmination of a day of workshops with the Royal Marine musicians at the band’s base at Diss Youth & Community Centre.

The origins of Royal Marine Bands in the Portsmouth area can be traced back to the middle of the 18th century. The present band is a direct descendant of the Band of the Royal Marine Artillery, formed in January 1861.

The 5.30pm concert is a free event but admission is by ticket only. Tickets available from j.mclintock451@btinternet.com

