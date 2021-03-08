News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Young people 'felt safe' returning to school

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 5:06 PM March 8, 2021   
Young people in Norfolk have had their say on if they feel safe going back to school on March 8

Young people in Norfolk have had their say on if they feel safe going back to school on March 8 - Credit: Submitted

Young people in Norfolk have praised their school's efforts to make them feel safe upon returning to the classroom.

Secondary school students and staff are advised to wear face coverings, including in the classroom.

Secondary school students and staff are advised to wear face coverings, including in the classroom. - Credit: PA

Millions of children and young people returned to the classroom on Monday as part of the first phase of Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown.

Many parents in the county have been worried about their children returning during the pandemic, but pupils in Norfolk have praised their teacher's efforts to keep them safe.

Plamena Martinova Marinova. Picture: MAP

Plamena Martinova Marinova. Picture: MAP - Credit: MAP

Plamena Mirinova, 17, from Diss, who attends Sir Isaac Newton Sixth Form in Norwich, said last week she was nervous about returning, but on Monday it felt "very safe".

She said: "It was really great to have human contact instead of just speaking to people over the phone or Zoom.

You may also want to watch:

"I think my school did really well managing our return, I was worried the rules and restrictions would take up lots of time, but it wasn't that long at all.

"It was the best of both worlds between being safe and learning.

Most Read

  1. 1 Anger after trees 'cut down without any consent'
  2. 2 Covid roadmap: What can you do from today?
  3. 3 Curious 'cumulus' cloud raises eyebrows off coast
  1. 4 Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day
  2. 5 Almost £2m spent on homes and land blighted by NDR Western Link
  3. 6 Pictures show huge yacht navigating Norfolk roads
  4. 7 Most of Norfolk sees Covid cases half in a week
  5. 8 Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth
  6. 9 Mum's upset after church clears baby daughter's grave
  7. 10 Boost for outdoor drinking and dining when Covid restrictions ease

"I had a little issue with my mask making my glasses fog up which felt really uncomfortable and made it difficult to concentrate. I'll figure it out!"

The Department for Education (DfE) has recommended secondary school students wear face coverings where social distancing cannot be maintained from March 8, but stopped short of making it "mandatory".

But for many Norfolk headteachers, their schools will be following the "guidance" as if they had no choice in the matter.

She added: "It was nice to properly interact with teachers and have anything didn't understand re-explained. With online learning and Zoom this can be really difficult but in person, you are actually able to explain.

"It was a bit strange only being able to have lunch with one person, but you get over it. 

"Everybody is doing their best trying to give us the best education and keep us all safe at the same time."

Emiley Jones, 15, who attends Wymondham High School

Emiley Jones, 15, who attends Wymondham High School - Credit: Emiley Jones

Emiley Jones, 15, who attends Wymondham High School, said: "My first day back was okay as it wasn't too different to returning in September, so a lot of it felt quite normal except for everyone wearing masks. 

"It was a bit of a shock though having the loud noise of people and not being able to use coping mechanisms that you develop in lockdown like fidgeting or chewing gum. 

"I definitely felt safer than last time, but I think that's because now the pandemic has been going on for so long everyone has become desensitized. 

"For those going back I would say to try and stay calm."

Education News
Coronavirus
Norwich News
Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Drone image of new Marina Centre being built in Great Yarmouth

Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Wills

ITV Anglia News presenter Jonathan Wills leaving after 13 years

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Cardboard fly tip left by residents car park in Thetford.

Family fined £300 for dumping mountain of cardboard in car park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City Council's City Hall headquarters. Photo: Nick Butcher.

Coronavirus

Contact tracers report pair to police for ignoring self-isolation

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus