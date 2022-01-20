News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Soprano wins Norfolk Young Musician 2022 competition

Published: 7:29 AM January 20, 2022
Norfolk Young Musician

The Norfolk Young Musician 2022 first prize was awarded to India Simpson 19, soprano from Mileham - Credit: Chrissie Owens

The 28th annual Norfolk Young Musician Competition has taken place at the John Innes Conference Centre.  

Some seventeen young musicians from all over Norfolk competed for various prizes.

The Norfolk Young Musician 2022 first prize was awarded to India Simpson 19, a soprano from Mileham, who also won the Jane Roberson Prize for Voice.

The second prize was won by Jonny Chapman 18, piano, from Thorpe St Andrew Sixth Form. The third prize was won by Catherine McCardel 17, violin, from the Purcell School.

Norfolk Young Musician

The Norfolk Young Musician 2022 - Credit: Chrissie Owens

The Mrs Sturgeon Piano prize went to Matthew Cassie ,17, City of Norwich School.

The Michael Badminton Prize for promising string playing was jointly awarded to Amelie Lok 12, cello, Wymondham College and Zoe Burton, 12 violin, Wisbech Grammar School

The Norfolk and Norwich Chamber Music prize for woodwind and brass was awarded jointly to Christopher Brooke, 18, clarinet, City of Norwich School and Frederica Davies, 17, oboe, Norwich High School.

The competition was adjudicated by the renown oboist George Caird who praised the quality of all the young musicians taking part.

