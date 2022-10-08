Young farmers' show jumping event raises £1,300 for cancer charity

A charity show jumping competition has helped young farmers raise £1,300 for the Big C cancer charity.

North Walsham Young Farmers' Club (YFC) held the fundraising event at Wakefield Farm stud and livery near Foulsham in May.

And the resulting cheque was proudly presented to the charity during the club's recent meeting.

Danny Bunting, the club's press officer, said: "Antonia from the Big C cancer charity started our meeting by explaining how the Big C was formed. We heard how 8,000 Norfolk people a year get the news they have cancer.

"The Big C gives those affected the choice of one to one therapy sessions, group support or help over the phone whenever it's needed.

"Thanks again to Antonia and the Big C for all the hard work done in the county, helping anyone affected by cancer in one way or another."

He said the charity event was a "great success" thanks to the efforts of club members, and their "wonderful hosts" at Wakefield Farm.