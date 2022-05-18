Norfolk's young farmers' clubs welcome new county organiser

Alison Andrews is the county organiser for the Norfolk Federation of Young Farmers' Clubs - Credit: Norfolk YFC

The new county organiser for Norfolk's young farmers' clubs said she is excited to help them continue their recovery after "an unprecedented time for us all".

Alison Andrews is a former Dereham YFC chairman, who has a career background in property management and development.

She praised the county's clubs for their efforts to rebuild after the Covid lockdowns which halved the membership and forced redundancies in the administrative team.

"I am very excited to be joining Norfolk Young Farmers after what has been an unprecedented time for us all," she said.

"The members have done an amazing job keeping everything going and full praise is due to the county officers and every member for their commitment.

"Helping all the clubs and Countrysiders with their continued relaunch will be an amazing time for us and the team."

She described YFC as a "lifetime passion", adding: "Once you start at Young Farmers you never lose the feeling of belonging to the best rural youth organisation in the country.

"There are so many opportunities for members - Young Farmers funded travel and training that are useful in all aspects of working life and social skills whether its after-dinner speaking or taking part in a pantomime to name just a few - that can really help with all aspects of life. Also, with the chance to make friends for life.

"Young Farmers has remained true to its core objectives of educating young people in agriculture, home crafts and country life. I look forward to promoting these values."

Norfolk Young Farmers will hold its annual rally competitions day from 10am on May 28 at Park Farm in Shipdham, and is also inviting visitors to its stand at the Royal Norfolk Show on June 29 and 30.