Norfolk woman fined after travelling 200 miles to visit daughter in Hampshire

Published: 6:47 AM January 23, 2021

Gosport Police said they had fined a woman for travelling from Norfolk to visit her daughter in Hampshire – a breach of the current Covid-19 restrictions. - Credit: Google

A Norfolk woman has been fined after travelling around 200 miles to visit her daughter on the south coast, according to police in Hampshire.

The unnamed woman travelled from Nelson's County to Bridgemary in Gosport, between Southampton and Portsmouth.

Officers from Hampshire Police visited the daughter's home on Friday evening and gave her mother a fine for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

A one-way trip from Norfolk to Gosport is around 200 miles by road and would take around three and a half hours by car.

In a Facebook post, Gosport Police said: "Within the last hour, two of our officers have attended an address in Bridgemary and reported a female for summons. The summons relates to a fixed penalty notice for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

"The female in question had travelled from Norfolk to visit her daughter. As much as we totally understand people wanting to see their loved ones (our officers are no different in their frustration at not being able to see their family members), the restrictions are in place for a reason, and that reason is to protect the NHS and save lives.

"Please continue to adhere to the regulations and help us get through this together. Blatant breaches, such as the one above, will not be tolerated and will be dealt with through enforcement."