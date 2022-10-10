Meet the 21-year-old painter set to feature in Sky programme

Rosie Phillips is set to appear on this year's Sky Arts' Portrait Artist of the Year programme - Credit: Rosie Phillips

Watching paint dry is not traditionally considered to be the most riveting of activities.

But 21-year-old Rosie Phillips is challenging those perceptions.

The former Paston College student from North Walsham is taking part in the latest series of the cult Sky Arts television programme, Portrait Artist of the Year.

The show aims to find the best portrait painter in the country.

Ms Phillips said she had been a fan of the show for years and described being selected to take part as "surreal".

"The experience has all been a bit nuts really," she said.

Rosie Phillips is set to appear on the programme on Wednesday, November 2 at 8pm - Credit: Rosie Phillips

"I'd gone from watching the show all the time with my grandad to what seemed like literally stepping into the TV."

The programme, which is filmed at the Battersea Arts Centre in London, sees competitors battle it out in several rounds of competitions to paint portraits of celebrities who come in as sitters.

Artists have four hours to create a portrait that accurately captures their subject.

Each week, one winning artist is chosen by the judges to progress to the semi finals in the hope of getting through to the final which is held at the National Portrait Gallery.

An example of Rosie Phillips' work - Credit: Rosie Phillips

Ms Phillips, a former barista who now works part-time for female art co-operative the Jade Tree in Norwich, applied to go on the show in February.

She said one of the hardest things about her involvement was keeping it secret from friends and family for several months, particularly her grandfather, who she had spent years watching the show with.

"I've only told him over the past week because he's such a blabbermouth and would have told everyone," she added.

"But he's so excited for me and that's been lovely to see."

Ms Phillips said she is beginning to "branch out" and try new forms of art having previously just worked on portraits up until this year.

"Figurative art is my favourite kind instead of just working with heads," she said.

"I quite like playing with the full body because you can create some interesting shapes and compositions by seeing how people sit and carry themselves.

"I've tried to take a bit of time to be inspired and do things away from just making art."

Ms Phillips said she loved her time on the show and admitted she "can't wait" for her episode to air on Wednesday, November 2 at 8pm.

Rosie Phillips spends much of her free time painting - Credit: Rosie Phillips

"It's going to be really weird seeing myself on telly and I'm just hoping I haven't said anything stupid," she added.

"The whole day of filming felt like a blur and it went so quickly but I loved every moment.

"It'll be so nice to watch back without the pressure of getting a painting done in four hours."

This year, the artists are competing for the prize of a £10,000 commission to paint the actor and comedian Lenny Henry.

Their work will then be exhibited at the National Portrait Gallery.

Ms Phillips said her plan now is to try and grow her own "distinctive style" and continue to take inspiration from artists such as Ania Hobson and Mark Tennant.

"I respect so many artists and each brings and completely unique approach," she added.

"I can't wait to keep growing and adapting my own style."