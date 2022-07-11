Mother-of-two's shock at proposal during Bryan Adams gig in Norfolk

Markella Papageorgiou got engaged to Andy Baker at the Bryan Adams gig at the Blickling Estate on Friday (July 11) - Credit: Markella Papageorgiou

A woman has been told she was all that her man wants after being proposed to during a Bryan Adams concert.

As the Canadian star performed his 1980s anthem Heaven, Markella Papageorgiou, 52, was left in disbelief when partner Andy Baker got down on one knee during the gig at the Blickling Estate on Friday.

But mother-of-two Ms Papageorgiou, of Horsford, actually thought her partner was falling at first glance - not popping the question.

"I just heard a voice saying 'I've got something to ask' but I wasn't even sure it was Andy," she said. "Then I saw him go down towards the ground in a downward motion and I thought he was falling."

Markella Papageorgiou met Andy Baker while studying together at the UEA in the 1990s - Credit: Markella Papageorgiou

It wasn't until Ms Papageorgiou heard a gasp from behind her that she spotted a small box and a shiny ring.

Mr Baker, 52, then asked her to marry him, leading to cheers and claps from the audience around them.

She said: "I said yes immediately because we'd been together nearly eight years now so it just felt right.

"A girl came up to us and said 'I hope you don't mind, I took some photos and I'd love to send them to you'. I really appreciated such a kind act.

Bryan Adams wowed the crowd at the Blickling Estate. - Credit: Supplied by Sonic PR

"The whole evening had such a great feeling about it."

Having attended the University of East Anglia (UEA) together in the early 1990s, the couple were close friends before losing touch.

But after reconnecting eight years ago things between the pair have gone from strength to strength - and Ms Papageorgiou said Mr Baker's proposal was a nod to their past.

Markella Papageorgiou with fiancé Andy Baker - Credit: Markella Papageorgiou

"We're both 80s children so Bryan Adams is quite nostalgic for us and a bit of a trip down memory lane," she said. "At university Andy used to be in a band and I remember them playing Run to You in a rehearsal."

Ms Papageorgiou, who was born in Greece, said the proposal was "completely unexpected" as they'd never seriously discussed it before - but was impressed with her partner's planning skills.

She added: "We'd sometimes joke about it but it had never been properly thought about.

"He hasn't got the best planning skills, I always do the organising so it was a massive shock.

"The thought that went into it really touched me."