Search

Advanced search

Woman in shock after her wheelchair is stolen

PUBLISHED: 07:21 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:35 22 July 2020

Jessie Barter, 26, a support worker from Dereham had her wheelchair stolen from her work on the Green Industrial Estate in Dereham. Picture: Jessie Barter

Jessie Barter, 26, a support worker from Dereham had her wheelchair stolen from her work on the Green Industrial Estate in Dereham. Picture: Jessie Barter

Archant

A Norfolk woman has spoken of her shock after having her wheelchair stolen from outside her workplace.

Jessie Barter suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and has been in a wheelchair for the past five years. Picture: Jessie BarterJessie Barter suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and has been in a wheelchair for the past five years. Picture: Jessie Barter

Jessie Barter, 26, a support worker from Dereham, suffered the loss from the Sense Centre on the Rash’s Green Estate, in Dereham.

On July 19 around 7pm Miss Barter and her partner left the chair as the centre was not open over the weekend, leaving it out of sight from the public.

She drops the chair off so she can travel to work on her mobility scooter.

When she arrived at work on July 20 she noticed the chair was not there, but thought nothing of it.

Jessie Barter,said she was in shock after losing the chair and struggled to accept that the chair was taken. Picture: Jessie BarterJessie Barter,said she was in shock after losing the chair and struggled to accept that the chair was taken. Picture: Jessie Barter

“The chair wasn’t there, but I thought my colleague would have taken in it,” she said.

“But when I mentioned it I saw her jaw drop and I knew it was gone.”

She asked around other businesses on the estate, but there was no CCTV.

After losing the wheelchair she said she was in “shock for about an hour”, and struggled to accept that the chair was taken.

“When I rang the police I thought there must have been a mistake, someone at work who I had not spoken to had taken it in.

“I just couldn’t believe that someone would take it.”

You may also want to watch:

The 26-year-old suffers from Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and has been in a wheelchair for the past five years.

She works with vulnerable people and disabled adults and relies on the chair to work. She was told a temporary chair could be available in a week, but a full replacement would take up to six weeks.

She said whoever did this had taken away her independence.

“It was done by someone with no respect, no empathy for other people’s situations - someone who clearly doesn’t understand the repercussions that it has on me, my independence and mobility.

“I hope people with mobility equipment are aware that people out there will take this equipment.”

She said that her manager allowed her to work on paperwork in the office, meaning she did not need to take sick pay for the week. But she was stuck using an office chair to get around.

Norfolk police confirmed they received a report of a theft between approximately 7pm on Sunday 19 July and 9am on Monday 20 July.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

There are plenty of brilliant beer gardens in Norfolk to visit this summer. Pictured is the Acle Bridge Inn. Picture: James Bass

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

Revealed: Ratings for every Norfolk and Waveney GP surgery

Boughton Surgery had one of the lowest patient per GP. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Coronavirus probe call over high number of cases in west Norfolk

A call has been made for an inquiry into why coronavirus cases were higher in west Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

‘Two loud bangs’ wake residents as charity van torched

A van belonging to the Benjamin Foundation charity was gutted by fire in Holt. Picture: Benjamin Foundation

Luxury hotel that cold-fogs rooms is back to 85pc capacity

Norfolk Mead Hotel Coltishall has introduced a range of coronavirus measures, so much so they have been AA and VisitEngland accredited. Danni Bowler Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Revealed: The EIGHT big Norwich schemes if it gets £25m

St Andrews Hall, and Blackfriars Hall, known together as The Halls, could be refurbished. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Thousands of acres could be ‘rewilded’ under new nature network

Campaign group Rewilding Britain is launching a new network aiming to 'rewild' 300,000 acres of land in the next three years. Rewilding projects already under way in East Anglia include the Wild Ken Hill estate in West Norfolk (pictured). Picture: Wild Ken Hill